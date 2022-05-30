Kerry

Kerry ladies manager Long: 'We were the architects of our own downfall’

Darragh Long: 'There&rsquo;s a new competition starting in two weeks' time and everyone is starting from the same level, and we&rsquo;re in with as much of a shout as any team that has entered' Expand

Darragh Long: 'There’s a new competition starting in two weeks' time and everyone is starting from the same level, and we’re in with as much of a shout as any team that has entered'

Dan Kearney

Kerry’s failure to take their scoring chances in the first half ultimately cost them dearly in the finish, and joint manager Darragh Long admitted as much after the game.

I'm very disappointed,” Long said. “Every competition that we enter we want to win. I think that we left an awful lot after us in the first fifteen to twenty minutes of the first half. We had some goal chances, frees, a couple of shots for points that we needed to be converting. I think we had a 36% conversion rate in the first half which isn’t going to win you any game really.

