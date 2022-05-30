Kerry ladies manager Long: 'We were the architects of our own downfall’

Kerry’s failure to take their scoring chances in the first half ultimately cost them dearly in the finish, and joint manager Darragh Long admitted as much after the game.

“I'm very disappointed,” Long said. “Every competition that we enter we want to win. I think that we left an awful lot after us in the first fifteen to twenty minutes of the first half. We had some goal chances, frees, a couple of shots for points that we needed to be converting. I think we had a 36% conversion rate in the first half which isn’t going to win you any game really.

“We were the architects of our own downfall in that respect as you need to take your chances when they arise because every team at this level is going to be solid in defence, so when you do open them up you have to take your chances and be clinical. So we’re disappointed from that point of view.”

Cork’s brace of goals in the first half were killer blows for the Kingdom and Long felt that they could have been avoided.

“I thought defensively that we actually did quite well. Their two goals came from two breaking balls in the middle of the field that we didn’t get down on. Did they open us up? I don’t think so, but they exploited the opportunities that we gave them. We had people around the breaking ball, and we didn’t win it and they had people on the overlap and they finished them. Fair play to them, Orla Finn finished a cracker there in the first half.

“I thought our transition play was quite good. I would have liked if we worked the ball a little bit better in the forwards as I thought that we took a few snap shots where we should have shown a bit more patience, but this is all a learning to us. It’s our first time back in a Munster final in four or five years so we’ll take a lot of learnings from today and we have a chance to redeem ourselves in two weeks time.”

Long said that his side would take their beating and move on. There would be no time for self-pity.

“If we sit and lick our wounds we’ll be here for the next couple of weeks and the games will just come and pass us by. We’ll talk about it tonight; we’ll probably talk about it tomorrow but come Wednesday night we’ll be back on track and focusing on Galway. We’ve won the National League, great. We’ve entered the Munster Championship and lost the final of the competition; the box is ticked, so we’ll put it away.

“There’s a new competition starting in two weeks' time and everyone is starting from the same level and we’re in with as much of a shout as any team that has entered. We’ll have all our preparation done on Galway as I’m sure they will have on us, but we’ll take the learnings from today and put them right.”

Long feels that the exposure to Division One football next season will have a hugely positive effect on his team and may make the difference between winning and losing tight championship games.

“The first thing that we said when we came in was that we needed to get back to Division One so like if we had two seasons of Division One football prior to today I’m certain that would have stood to the girls. Cork are seasoned campaigners, and you can’t underestimate them. We certainly didn’t and we knew that they’d be really competitive coming down here to Killarney and if the format goes back to like before and we get seven or eight league games under our belt prior to the Munster and All Ireland Championships next year it will stand our girls in good stead.”

Siofra O’Shea made a very welcome return to the Kerry ranks when she came on as a late substitute after nearly ten months out with an ACL injury. Long feels that her return will be hugely positive for Kerry in their All-Ireland campaign.

“Siofra’s worked like a dog the last seven to eight weeks in full contact training and she’s played one or two challenge games and our in-house games. The more football that she gets under her belt the better for us as a group. Everyone knows the talent that Siofra has and I’ve no doubt that with the effort that she puts in that she’ll get back to those levels again.

"Any team in the country would want Siofra O’Shea back in their ranks. She deserved the game time today; it wasn’t a token gesture by us at all. She’s been going really well so she’ll get another two weeks under her belt now and who knows for the Galway game.”