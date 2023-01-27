Kerry ladies make three changes to starting team for tough trip to play Mayo

Kerry's Niamh Carmody in action against Sorcha McCarney of Mayo during the 2022 All-Ireland SFC semi-final at Croke Park. Carmody is named in the Kerry starting team to play Mayo in the League on Sunday in Bekan, but McCarney is not in the Mayo first fifteen. Photo by Sportsfile

LIDL NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE DIVISION ONE ROUND 2

Mayo v Kerry

Saturday, January 28

Connacht GAA Centre of Excellence, Bekan, Co Mayo at 12.45pm

Kerry have made three changes to the starting fifteen that beat Waterford last weekend for what is expected to be a much tougher test of the Kingdom when then face Mayo on home ground on Saturday.

Ciara Murphy, Ciara O’Brien and Erica McGlynn have been added to the starting team to play Mayo with Aoife Dillane, Louise Galvin and Mary O’Connell making their way out of the first fifteen.

A trip to Mayo is always a tough task but it will be even tougher for Kerry on Saturday as they will face a side that will be fighting for their lives after suffering a 2-12 to 0-11 defeat to Cork in Round One.

That scoreline seems to suggest that Cork won it comfortably and indeed at one stage of the match they actually led by eight points, but Mayo made a ferocious fight of it in the last quarter and it took a Cork goal from Cork’s Katie Quirke to put the tin hat on the result in the finish.

Mayo’s Shauna Howley had a fine game contributing six points, three from frees, whilst Fiona McHale, Clodagh McManamon and Lisa Cafferky were reported to have played well on the day.

In total Mayo fielded eight players that started in their 4-10 to 0-13 semi final defeat to Kerry back in July and with Rachel Kearns also back in the fold now they are certain to give the Kingdom a serious contest. Speaking after the Waterford game on Sunday, Kerry manager Darragh Long said that it will be a tough game for his side.

“We’re going away now to an All-Ireland semi-finalist who put out a very strong team against Cork and they have Rachel Kearns and the likes back and Fiona McHale and others have committed for another year, so we’ll be under no illusions going up to Mayo next Saturday for the test that’s ahead of us.”

Kerry goalkeeper Ciara Butler is awaiting an MRI on a shoulder injury that she suffered in a recent challenge game, while Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh is held in resereve, and Kayleigh Cronin will also be a very welcome addition as she should be over her recent virus.

There is no doubt that players of the quality of the three new ones coming into the side from the start will give Kerry a much more solid feel going into such a big game away from home. .

Whilst the Kerry management and players weren’t terribly enamoured with their performance against Waterford there are still a share of positives that they can take from that game into the Mayo game.

For the most part the Kerry defence was very good, and they made a number of good defensive blocks at the edge of the D. Their score taking needs to be improved but that’s not always easy when you have a team that’s as well organised defensively as Waterford were.

Mayo will be a more attack minded side and that will suit Kerry a bit more. The expectation has been tempered by the nature of their win against Waterford but as Darragh Long said: “We have the first run out of the system now and we should be a whole lot better for it next week.”

Kerry are well capable of getting a result in Mayo and on paper should have too much for the home side if they play to their potential and travel down the road with another welcome three points.

Verdict: Kerry

Kerry team to play Mayo: M E Bolger; C O’Brien, E Lynch, C Murphy; A O’Connell, E Costello, N Broderick; L Scanlon, N Carmody; C Evans, S O’Shea, N Ni Chonchúir; H O’Donoghue, E McGlynn, D O’Leary.

Mayo team to play Kerry: L Brennan; E Ronayne, R Flynn, D Caldwell; L Wallace, C Needham, K Sullivan, C McManamon, S Cafferky; F McHale, S Howley, S Walsh; L Cafferky, R Kearns, M Cannon.