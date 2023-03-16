Kerry ladies make seven changes to starting team to play Cork in Pairc Uí Chaoimh

Hannah O'Donoghue is back in the Kerry starting team to face Cork in Pairc U Chaoimh on St Patrick's Day

WITH progress to the 2023 Lidl National League Division 1 Final already secured, Kerry have rung the changes for tomorrow’s live TG4 clash with Munster rivals Cork at Páirc Uí Chaoimh at 4pm.

Victory over Meath last time out sent Kerry, Division 2 champions in 2022, into this year’s top-flight decider.

The Kingdom make the trip to Cork tomorrow with a much-altered starting 15, as Aishling O’Connell, Louise Galvin, Lorraine Scanlon, Niamh Ní Chonchúir, team captain Síofra O’Shea, Erica McGlynn and top scorer Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh sit this one out.

Ciara O’Brien, Emma Costello, Ciara Murphy, Amy Harrington, Fiadhna Tangney, Rachel Dwyer and Hannah O’Donoghue come in for starts, as joint-managers Darragh Long and Declan Quill shuffle their pack.

Meanwhile, Cork manager Shane Ronayne has made just one change in personnel following a comprehensive victory over Donegal last time out, with team captain Maire O’Callaghan replacing Aoife Healy.

Kerry team to play Cork: C Butler; C O’Brien, E Lynch, A Dillane; C Lynch, E Costello, C Murphy; K Cronin, M O’Connell; N Carmody, A Galvin (captain), A Harrington; F Tangney, R Dwyer, H O’Donoghue.

Cork team to play Kerry: M O’Sullivan; M Duggan, E Meaney, R Phelan; S Kelly, M O’Callaghan (captain), R Leahy; H Looney, S Leahy; L Coppinger, K Quirke, E Cleary; O Cahalane, E Kiely, C O’Sullivan.