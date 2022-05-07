Kerry ladies comfortable winners over Tipperary in Munster semi-final

Erica McGlynn of Kerry scores her side's first goal during the TG4 Munster Senior Ladies Football Championship Semi-Final match between Tipperary and Kerry at Páirc Ui Rinn Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

MUNSTER LADIES SFC SEMI-FINAL

Kerry 2-12

Tipperary 0-8

Continuing on the fine form that saw them promoted back to Division 1, the Kingdom easily despatched Tipperary in curtain-raiser in Páirc Uí Rinn to secure their place in the Munster final.

They did so with a performance of poise and pace, that often left Tipperary – against whom the Kingdom triumphed by four points earlier in the season – struggling to cope. Particularly so in the first half, before a certain amount of chassis took hold in the second half with the game all but won.

Indeed, early on it felt like a goal was on the cards more often than not as the Kingdom worked it through the lines, leaving the Premier exposed more times than their manager Peter Creedon will have been comfortable with.

Kerry’s first shot at goal came a little over a minute in as the impressive Niamh Carmody assisted Erica McGlynn for a shot at goal, expertly and reflexively saved for a ‘45 by Tipp keeper Lauren Fitzpatrick.

Even denied a goal, the Division 2 champions hit the ground running with three points on the spin from Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh, Carmody and Niamh Ní Chonchúir whose sliced effort on two minutes wasn’t far off a goal either.

Kerry’s first goal of the afternoon arrived nine minutes in with Carmody and Ní Mhuircheartaigh involved in the build up as McGlynn made absolutely no mistake with her second effort, palming home expertly.

With Kerry six clear – 1-3 to 0-0 – the game felt like it was only ever going one way, even at that early stage, ten minutes in. Tipp did get up and running finally with an Emma Morrissey free on eleven minutes, but Kerry continued to dominate scoring their next a minute later through a dominant Ní Chonchúir, who ended the first half with three points to her name.

In about the only disappointing element of the first half, the Kingdom did lose Pairs McCarthy midway through the half to injury just after she kicked a delightful point.

The blow was significant, but Kerry didn’t seem unduly rattled by it and when a Ní Mhuircheartaigh effort from a free dropped short, McGlynn was on hand to finish for her second goal of the day.

With twenty minutes on the clock, Kerry held a nine point advantage – 2-5 to 0-2 – and they retained that nine-point advantage at the break, 2-7 to 0-4, to set themselves up comfortably for the second half.

Perhaps, a little of that comfortable position rubbed off on Kerry as the second half began in a scrappy and low key manner, from both sides admittedly.

One did get the sense, however, that Tipperary were making more of the running and started the half with a fine point from Anna Rose Kennedy just two minutes in.

Kerry did respond with a McGlynn point from play – assist first half sub Danielle O’Leary – to keep it status quo, and that’s sort of how the second half progressed. Morrissey with a free, Kerry with a reply.

That pattern continued up until the 52nd minute when Lorraine Scanlon finally broke the sequence with a fine point from play to extend the Kingdom’s lead for the first time in the second half, 2-11 to 0-7.

The Kingdom probably could have and maybe even should have won by more in the end – they kicked five second half wides. That said it’s not like Tipperary didn’t miss chances either in the second half, dropping two short and kicking an additional two wides.

Still one doesn’t ordinarily expect Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh to miss frees from no more than twenty metres out. Something certainly to work on ahead of a likely Munster final showdown with the old enemy later this month.

O’Leary was certainly an adornment to the second half, assisting at least two points, while fisting over a score of her own. Her final assist for Ní Chonchúír on sixty mintues summing up her work-rate and determination to make an impact..

Tipp rounded out the scoring with a point by the impressive Emma Morrissey – who was responsible for six of her team’s eight-point tally – to leave ten in at the finish.

At half-time the Premier women would no doubt have probably taken that. Somehow we don’t think, however, that Darragh Long nor Declan Quill will be overly satisfied by their side’s second half performance.

Or, maybe, they will. Having something to work on, helping keep feet on the ground, might be just what they need as they seek to claim the Munster crown for the first time this decade, might be just what’s required.

Kerry will bank the win and move on the bigger and better things.

KERRY: Ciara Butler, Ciara O’Brien, Kayleigh Cronin, Eilís Lynch, Aishling O’Connell, Emma Costello, Ciara Murphy, Cáit Lynch, Anna Galvin, Paris McCarthy (0-1), Niamh Carmody (0-1), Lorraine Scanlon (0-1), Niamh Ní Chonchúir (0-4), Erica McGlynn (2-3), Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh (0-1f) Subs: Danielle O’Leary (0-1) for P McCarthy (inj), 19, Caoimhe Evans for C O’Brien, 45,

TIPPERARY: Lauren Fitzpatrick, Laura Morrissey, Maria Curley, Elaine Kelly, Carrie Davey, Niamh Martin, Neassa Towey, Anna Rose Kennedy (0-1), Lucy Spillane, Sarah English, Marie Creedon, Emma Cronin (0-1), Cloiona O’Dwyer, Emma Morrissey (0-6, 5f), Maureen Murphy Subs: Casey Hennessy for S English, half-time, Ellen Moore for C Davey, 41, Niamh Mackey for M Creedon, 41

REFEREE: Patrick Smith (Waterford)