Kerry ladies can keep the momentum going at home to All Ireland champs Meath

It was comfortable. So comfortable in fact that Kerry were able to bring on seven substitutes in the last eight minutes of the game. A sofa surf of a performance that we hoped the Kingdom would produce, but really didn’t see coming.

After all this was Dublin, winners of this competition as recently as 2021, and four in-a-row All Ireland champions between 2017 and 2021, and a manager in Mick Bohan that would be rated as highly as any that had gone before.

It’s true that Dublin are going through something of a transition with superstar players like Lynsey Davey, Sinead Aherne, and Sinead Goldrick no longer available, and their star forward Hannah Tyrell didn’t travel to Austin Stack Park. All huge losses it must be said, but that shouldn’t take away from a brilliant Kerry display.

Dublin still came to Tralee with a strong outfit and the defeat will hurt them badly. They met a Kerry side that are now playing with a swagger and resilience that comes with winning matches and now with a squad where competition for places is red hot.

Last season’s skipper, Anna Galvin, would get on most inter-county teams, but had to be content with a place on the bench. It’s a game that she would have loved to start, for sure, as she’s playing her club football in Dublin these days.

Did the Caherdaniel native sulk? Not at all, she came on and scored a monster point in the 40th minute and got on a lot of ball.

Galvin didn’t start because wing-forwards Niamh Carmody and Caoimhe Evans are playing great football. Carmody, especially, had a fine game on Saturday and did the simple things to perfection.

There is a bit of devilment in her as well and she’s exactly the type of player that you need around the engine room.

Fiadhna Tangney came on and had a good cameo. The perfect Austin Stack Park sod suits a player like her. Indeed, it suits all of this Kerry team because they like to keep the ball moving. They like to score goals as well and got three on Saturday to add to the three that they already had in the campaign.

This Kerry team likes to get the ball in early and long before a defensive structure set up. Lorraine Scanlon went long to Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh who fed Hannah O’Donoghue for Kerry’s first goal. One, two , three – goal. As the wise man said, it’s a simple game.

Niamh Carmody shimmied and sidestepped through the Dublin defence before off loading to Siofra O’Shea who scorched the goal to the Dublin net with a rocket of a shot for goal number two. O’Shea looks firmly back to her best and is a class act.

The Kerry defence were flawless for most of the game but were caught out of shape for the Dublin goal. Lorraine Scanlon, brilliant as ever, caught a Kerry kickout but despite two players clawing at the Desmonds girl, referee Patrick Smith gave a free for over-carrying. In fairness to Smith it was one of the few mistakes he made on the day, but it was a glaring one.

Dublin moved the ball quickly and three passes later the ball was in the back of Mary Ellen Bolger’s net.

Turnovers cost you, and Dublin still have that killer instinct to punish you when they occur. Kerry’s next opponents ,Meath, are even better at it and like a lion in the wild, they are waiting in the long grass.

Meath’s 2-6 to 0-9 defeat to Mayo in Navan will not only hurt their pride, but it has also seriously dented their chances of making the top two and reclaiming the title that they won last year. At present the Royals have just four points and with Galway in second place on ten, nothing less than a win over Kerry will do to keep their interest alive.

One thing for sure though is that Meath won’t fear coming down to Kerry as they have had the Indian sign over the Kingdom in the National League Division 2 final in 2021 and of course Kerry had a chastening experience in the 2022 All Ireland final when they lost out by 3-10 to 1-7.

“The Meath game, they broke our hearts a few months ago in the biggest game of our lives,” said Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh after last Saturday’s win over Dublin.

“We’ll knuckle down this week and we’ll focus on them. It will be a very different game to tonight; it will be very defensive and we’re going to have to be very patient up front and trust what we’ve been working on and trust the process.

“What we didn’t do in the All Ireland final… I suppose we forgot what our game plan was, and we panicked a lot in the last 15 or 20 minutes of that game but we’ve drawn a line on that now.”

Ní Mhuircheartaigh is correct, and the best way to draw the line is to put Meath to the sword in Brosna next Saturday. They will travel with their fabled defensive formation, their resilience, and the knowledge that a loss will see them relinquish their title.

They will also travel without Vikki Wall however, and they are feeling the loss of the powerful midfielder / forward throughout the league so far. It is unclear if their other star forward Emma Duggan will be available, but they still have plenty of quality in the likes of Niamh O’Sullivan, Stacey Grimes, Katie Newe and Mary Kate Lynch.

The good news from a Kerry point of view is that Danielle O’Leary should be ready to re-join the panel after injury and will available for selection. Whilst the game against Dublin was an open affair with two teams full of positive intent, Sunday’s encounter will be a completely different matter and Kerry will need to be patient.

In the finish it is Kerry that are going into the game with all the momentum and a win will propel them one step closer to a dream Division 1 final.

Verdict: Kerry

LIDL LADIES NFL DIVISION 1 ROUND 5

Kerry v Meath

Saturday, February 25

Brosna 2pm