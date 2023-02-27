Kerry ladies boss Declan Quill chuffed with scintillating performance against Royals

The wind in Brosna was of the swirly forward variety that is great for drying clothes, but makes playing good football in difficult enough. It blew directly across towards the scoreboard end of the Brosna GAA grounds and Kerry played with it in the first half.

The logical thing to do was to chase down the Meath kick out and Kerry gained top marks in this regard as they pushed up for a high press that had Meath custodian Monica McGuirk in all sorts of bother early doors. Kerry joint-manager Declan Quill admitted after the game that it was an important facet of his side’s victory.

“I suppose the couple of early kick-outs that we stole from Meath really set our platform. We got a couple of scores from that. A brilliant performance really,” said the beaming Kerins O’Rahilly’s man.

“Niamh Carmody’s goal was great and gave us a bit of a cushion at half-time and we really drove it on in the second half. We didn’t really know what way the game was going to go I suppose but we drove on and we are delighted with the performance”.

Kerry looked in fair rude health and Meath really couldn’t cope with their power and pace. Quill admitted that his team is in a good place, although, ever the perfectionist, he reckoned there was still a share of improvement to come.

“We’re in good shape but we can still go a bit more. There’s one or two things to look at; I don’t want to be nit picking as there isn’t a whole pile that we’d be too unhappy with today.

“It was just a very good day for us and we backed up last week’s performance and it’s great, but we know it’s still February and there’s a long way to go in the year so we’ve a lot to do with the girls still and I suppose we’ve a bit of a target on our back now with teams watching us and maybe realising that maybe we’re quite strong.

“It's absolutely brilliant because our aim was to stay in Division 1 for a year or two just to consolidate our position there. We’ve five wins out of five now; some of the wins were lucky maybe especially the first two and we played champagne football the last two so we’ve had a bit of a mixture but have got all the results that we required.

“There’s savage competition within the panel and there will be a couple of girls back in contention for the Cork game in a few weeks’ time after another block of training and we’re just really really happy with where we are at, at the moment.”

Quill admitted that he’s already looking forward to the St Patrick’s Day encounter against old nemesis Cork although in the meantime a good share of his players will be involved in colleges competitions.

“We’re playing on St Patrick’s day against Cork down in Páirc Uí Rinn, but I suppose there’s O’Connor Cup and a few things to get through like that for the girls that are playing on the Colleges weekend.

“So hopefully they’ll all come through that and we’ll drive it on for the Cork game, and then the Galway game after that and we’ll see what happens.”

Meanwhile Meath manager Davy Nelson was very impressed with what he saw from Kerry.

“Kerry were in a different class to us today. We knew that our backs were against the wall coming down here. We were happy enough with the first half and competed well but in most areas of the second half Kerry blew us away.

“The players that we were missing obviously doesn’t help. We still have a squad here to play but nobody has done [what Kerry did] to us in the four games so far. I have to say Kerry are in some shape at the moment and they really put us to the sword in the second half.”