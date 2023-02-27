Kerry

Kerry ladies boss Declan Quill chuffed with scintillating performance against Royals

A brilliant performance really,’ the Strand Road man enthused after victory over All Ireland champions in Brosna

Supporters enjoying the game at the Kerry v Meath ladies football clash on Saturday afternoon at Brosna GAA grounds Photo by Mark O'Sullivan Expand

kerryman

Dan Kearney

The wind in Brosna was of the swirly forward variety that is great for drying clothes, but makes playing good football in difficult enough. It blew directly across towards the scoreboard end of the Brosna GAA grounds and Kerry played with it in the first half.

The logical thing to do was to chase down the Meath kick out and Kerry gained top marks in this regard as they pushed up for a high press that had Meath custodian Monica McGuirk in all sorts of bother early doors. Kerry joint-manager Declan Quill admitted after the game that it was an important facet of his side’s victory.

