Kerry ladies are full value for four-point win over Tipperary in League opener

Niamh Carmody scored two points for Kerry as they started their National League campaign with a four-point win over Tipperary

LILD NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE DIVISION 2A, ROUND 1

Kerry 0-11

Tipperary 1-4

It wasn’t pretty, but Kerry got off to winning start in their first game of the 2022 National Football league when they defeated a spirited, but limited, Tipperary outfit at a wet and windy Fitzgerald Stadium.

The four-point victory certainly doesn’t flatter a Kingdom side that had the better of the exchanges throughout the game, but Tipperary showed a dogged resistance and a never say die attitude although essentially playing second fiddle to a superior Kerry outfit.

The first quarter was a forgettable enough affair but Kerry, playing with the aid of the breeze, took a 0-2 to 0-1 lead into the water break (the LGFA still has them), with Niamh Carmody notching a sweet point after Ní Mhuircheartaigh had won a dirty ball. Ní Mhuircheartaigh had slotted the first score herself, one of eight that the Corca Dhuibhne maestro contributed on the day she started her fifteenth season in a Kerry senior jersey.

A player at a different end of the scale, Katie Brosnan from Firies, was looking lively on her debut and she might have goaled in the ninth minute but for good cover defence from Tipperary. Even at that stage Kerry looked the better side and although Tipperary were good to carry the ball at them, they were met with some stern Kerry defence with Ciara Murphy, Julie O’Sullivan, Aishling O’Connell and Kayleigh Cronin in particular coping with what the Premier county had to offer.

The second quarter of the game was where Kerry really stepped up and put their mark on proceedings. Mary O’Connell and Anna Galvin began to get a grip on the lively Caitlin Kennedy at midfield, and with the team in general looking like they had awoken from a slumber, they slotted over four points on the bounce as Tipperary clearly couldn’t cope with Kerry’s running game.

Ní Mhuircheartaigh added three out of the four points (three frees), with skipper Anna Galvin also getting her name on the scoreboard in the 26th minute. Ní Mhuircheartaigh also came close to scoring a goal after Tipperary goalkeeper Lauren Fitzpatrick spilled a long delivery, but the custodian, who left her line to go on adventurous solo runs throughout the game, did enough to prevent the goal chance.

Worryingly, Kerry had also kicked five wides, and dropped the ball short into the goalkeepers’ hands twice during this purple patch, as the wrong option was taken just at the crunch time. Still though, a five-point half time lead was healthy enough against a Tipperary side that looked shot shy and lightweight despite the best efforts of the two Kennedy’s and Marie Creedon.

By the 46th minute Kerry led by 0-8 to 0-1 but then Tipperary, with the move of Caitlin Kennedy to full forward paying rich dividends, began to come more and more into the game. Indeed, Kennedy pointed a fine individual effort in the forty seventh minute before Emma Cronin slotted a free a minute later to bring it to 0-8 to 0-3.

A sweeping move then saw Tipperary get the score of the game with Creedon feeding Caitlin Kennedy off the shoulder and her pass found substitute Angela McGuigan who made no mistake with her shot from close range. Suddenly, from the embers of a dying fire Tipperary had found a spark and it looked like Kerry would be in for a very difficult final quarter.

In fairness, Kerry’s response was everything that you could have asked for after that period of Tipperary pressure. Ní Mhuircheartaigh slotted a free, and then added one from play after good approach work from Anna Clifford and Anna Galvin, before Fitzpatrick was forced into a good point-blank stop after Danielle O’Leary had put marauding corner back Ciara O’Brien through. O’Leary was one of a number of Kerry substitutes who did very well when introduced, which bodes well for the panel for the rest of the campaign.

With the brief but dangerous Tipperary onslaught now averted, Kerry could enjoy a comfortable last five minutes of the game with the hard-working Niamh Carmody popping over her second point of the contest, and Tipperary substitute Niamh Martin getting her name on the score sheet with the last kick of the game.

Kerry will be pleased with the win although not with the performance. Still though, it was good to get the victory on their first day out and the likes of Emma Costello (Sherwood) will benefit hugely from the game. The Firies player had taken a break from inter-county action for a couple of years and had some good moments here on her return. Her strength and experience will certainly be an asset going forward.

Kerry’s next game is a away against Clare in Doonbeg next Saturday.

KERRY Ciara Butler (Castlegregory); Ciara O’Brien (Laune Rangers), Kayleigh Cronin (Dr Crokes), Julie O’Sullivan (ISK); Aishling O’Connell (Éire Óg, Cork), Emma Costello (Firies), Ciara Murphy (MKL Gaels); Mary O’Connell (Na Gaeil), Anna Galvin (Southern Gaels) (0-1); Niamh Carmody (Finuge/St Senans) (0-2), Caoimhe Evans (MKL Gaels), Niamh Ní Chonchúir (Corca Dhuibhne), Katie Brosnan (Firies), Rachel Dwyer (Southern Gaels), Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh (Corca Dhuibhne) (0-8, 5f). Subs: Danielle O’Leary (Rathmore) for R Dwyer (ht), Megan O’Connell (Southern Gaels) for C Evans (42 min), Anna Clifford (Fossa) for K Brosnan (48 min), Keri Ann Hanrahan for C O’Brien (59 min), Aoife Dillane for C Murphy (59 min), Meadhnh Johnson for N Ní Chonchuir (60 min).

TIPPERARY: Lauren Fitzpatrick; Katie Neasa Towey, Laura Morrissey, Emma Cronin (0-1f); Sarah English, Anna Rose Kennedy (0-1), Carrie Davey; Caitlin Kennedy (0-1), Elaine Kelly; Maureen Murphy, Marie Creedon, Cliona O’Dwyer; Maria Curley, Niamh Martin (0-1). Subs: Casey Hennessy for A Carey (38 min), Angela McGuigan (1-0) for E Kelly (38 min) Neasa Towey, Tara English for K N Towey (52 min), Niamh Hayes for M Creedon (57 min).

Referee: Shane Curley (Galway)