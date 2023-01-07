Kerry keeper Shane Ryan shoots 1-3 to fire Rathmore past St Mogue’s and into All Ireland final

Chrissy Spiers, Rathmore, gets his shot away ahead of Sean Nunan, St. Mogue's Fethard during the AIB Football All Ireland Intermediate Club football semi final at Páirc Uí Rinn, Cork Photo by Jim Coughlan

AIB ALL IRELAND CLUB JFC SEMI-FINAL

Rathmore 2-16

St Mogue’s Fethard 1-10

The three Ryan brothers combined for 1-8, with outstanding midfielder Mark scoring 0-4, Kerry goalkeeper Shane contributing 1-3, and the youngest of the siblings Cathal chipping in with a point, as Rathmore overcame a very spirited St Mogue’s Fethard by nine points and qualified for the All Ireland Intermediate final where they will meet Tyrone’s Galbally Pearses, who overcame Dunmore MacHales by 4-4 to 1-9 in their semi-final.

A nine-point win would suggest that Rathmore had it all their own way, but nothing could be further from the truth as the Leinster champions made them fight every step of the way and could have got a lot more change out of the game if they hadn’t shot so many poor wides throughout the game (10 in total).

It was St Mogue’s that made all the running early in the game, but they couldn’t buy a score as they kicked five wides in spite of dominating the early stages.

Then Rathmore, playing in their changed strip of all black with a red trim due to a clash of colours, kicked into gear with Mark Ryan a dominant force in midfield.

Their first point came in the eighth minute when Shane Ryan fed his brother Mark and the towering midfielder made no mistake with a lovely score. Rathmore were now enjoying the lion’s share of possession although their decision making and some cheap turnovers, was letting them down at times.

Rathmore’s first goal came in the 13th minute though. James Darmody was involved and when Chrissy Spiers shot for a point fell short, but Shane Ryan was alert enough to follow through and punch to the net as St Mogue’s goalkeeper William Doyle hesitated.

From the kick-out Mark Ryan fielded and slotted over the bar for his second point and Rathmore were really motoring now. Paul Murphy, operating in a sweeper role at times, got back well to clear a St Mogues attack and as the ball was cleared up the field Brendan O’Keeffe got on the end of the move to put his side 1-3 to no score ahead.

Goal number two would follow a minute later. Cathal Ryan fielded the kick-out this time and transferred to John Moynihan who was surrounded by three defenders but as he bobbed and weaved his way towards goal the ball fell to his feet and he smashed the ball to the back of the St Mogue’s net.

Fionn Holohan and Chrissy Spiers followed up with points and at 2-5 to no score with 22 minutes gone the large support that had travelled down from Fethard were already wrapping up their flags in expectation of a long journey home. They were soon waving them again though as their side began to show a bit of self belief and shot the next 1-4 without reply.

Mikie Dwyer, John Tubritt and Joe Sutton slotted scores before Morgan Ellis, Turbritt and finally Richard Waters combined before Waters smashed the ball to the back of Kenneth O’Keeffe’s net.

Rathmore were in all sorts of bother now, and when Water’s free smashed off the crossbar Tubritt was on hand to slot the rebound over the bar to see his side trail by just four, 2-5 to 1-4, at half time.

Mark Ryan scored a brilliant individual point in the 39th minute to push them 2-9 to 1-6 ahead, and although St Mogue’s wing-back Jake Molloy replied a minute later it was from here on the Rathmore began to flex their muscles.

Points followed from Shane Ryan, Mark Ryan, Brian Friel and Paul Murphy before St Mogue’s got a welcome reply from lively corner forward Cian Byrne , their best player on the day.

Shane Ryan put over another from a mark in the 51st minute, but to their credit the Leinster champions refused to accept their fate and threw everything but the kitchen sink at Rathmore once more.

Points followed from Tubritt (free) and Graham O’Grady – who really should have taken a chance and gone for goal, but St Mogue’s lack of a real scoring presence upfront was hurting them as they struggled to score the goal they craved.

Indeed, when Kenneth O’Keefe’s short kick out was intercepted after O’Grady’s point Mikie Dwyer had an open goal to take a chance on, but instead he chose to take on a shot for a point which went terribly wide and really summed up their day.

Chrissy Spiers put the nail in the St Mogue’s coffin when he scored his third point of the game in the 63rd minute, but in the dying seconds Shane Ryan, now operating in a defensive capacity following the black-carding of Paul Murphy, made an unbelievable block from a Richard Waters shot for goal just before the final whistle sounded.

Semi-finals are there to be won and Rathmore did so, but there will certainly be no overconfidence going into the final where a repeat performance won’t be good enough against the Ulster champions.

RATHMORE: Kenneth O Keeffe; Mike Joe Kelliher, James O Sullivan, Dan Murphy; Brendan O’Keeffe(0-1), Paul Murphy (0-1), Fionn Holohan (0-1); Mark Ryan (0-4), Cathal Ryan (0-1); Mark Reen (0-1), Chrissy Spiers (0-3, 2f) Brian Friel (0-1); John Moynihan (1-0), James Darmody, Shane Ryan (1-3, 1f, 1m). Subs: Cillian O’Connor for F Holohan 51 mins, Darragh Rahilly for D Murphy 51 mins, Anthony Darmody for B Friel 53 mins, George O Keeffe for M Reen 57 mins, Jimmy O Mahony for C Ryan 63 mins.

ST MOGUES FETHARD: William Doyle; Sean Nunan, Daniel Mullan, Martin Doyle; Christopher Molloy, Garrett Foley, Jake Molloy (0-1); Joe Sutton (0-1), Richard Waters 1 goal; Morgen Ellis, Mikie Dwyer (0-1), Eoin Whelan; Cian Byrne (0-3, 1f), John Tubritt (0-3. 1f), Graham O’Grady (0-1) Subs: Adam Swan for S Nunan 24 mins, Daire Barden for E Whelan 49 mins

REFEREE: James Molloy (Salthill/Knocknacarra).