Kerry Intermediate, Junior Premier and Junior Championship semi-final pairings confirmed

The draws for the semi-finals of the Kerry Club Championships have been made

The draws for the Kerry Club Football Championship semi-finals have been made by with Beaufort to face Rathmore and An Ghaeltacht to take on Legion in the Intermediate Championship.

In the Junior Premier Listry will play Ballymacelligott while Ardfert take on Fossa.

In the Junior Championship it is Cordal against Tarbert and Knocknagoshel to play Firies.

All semi-finals will be played at neutral venues, which will be confirmed the CCC.

The fixtures will not be played until after County Senior Football Championship is completed, or possibly sooner if teams are available to fulfil their club championship fixture.

Meanwhile, the relegation finals for the Intermediate and Junior Premier competitions were also confirmed after the weekend’s results, with Dromid Pearses to face Glenbeigh/Glencar in the Intermediate play-off, while Waterville take on south Kerry neighbours St Michaels-Foilmore in the Junior Premier play-off final.

On Saturday night the finalists of the County Senior Club Championship Final was confirmed, with Templenoe to play Kerins O’Rahillys, following their respective semi-final wins over Dingle and Spa.

Kerry Petroleum Club Championship Semi-finals

Intermediate Championship

Beaufort v Rathmore

An Ghaeltacht v Legion

Junior Premier Championship

Listry v Ballymacelligott

Ardfert v Fossa

Junior Championship

Cordal v Tarbert

Knocknagoshel v Firies

Relegation Play-off finals

Intermediate Championship

Piarsaigh na Dromoda v Glenbeigh/Glencar

Junior Premier Championship

Waterville v St. Michael's/Foilmore

Senior Club Championship Final

Kerin's O'Rahilly's v Templenoe