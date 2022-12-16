Kerry in the running for three gongs at RTÉ’s Sports Awards

David Clifford of Kerry celebrates with the Sam Maguire Cup in July. He's now been nominated for the Sportsperson of the Year award at the RTÉ Sports Awards, which take place this weekend Photo by Stephen McCarthy / Sportsfile

Following their victory in the All Ireland senior football championship, and their comprehensive sweep of the GAA All Star awards, the Kerry senior footballers are still in the running for yet more silverware with the Kingdom in contention for three awards at the RTÉ Sports Awards.

The county’s footballers are in the running for the Team of the Year award after bringing Sam Maguire back to the Kingdom for the 38th time with victory over Galway last July. Jack O’Connor’s have some stiff opposition to overcome, however.

Not least of which are the Irish rugby team – which ended the year ranked number 1 in the world following a test series win over New Zealand – the Limerick senior hurlers – All Ireland champions for the fourth time in five years – the Irish women’s boxing team, the Kilkenny Camogie team, the Meath senior ladies footballers, the men’s lightweight double sculls rowing team, the Republic of Ireland women's soccer team, League of Ireland champions Shamrock Rovers, and the Irish para-cycling tandem team.

In the individual awards it’s little surprise that David Clifford has been nominated in the Sportsperson of the Year category. Again, however, the Footballer of the Year faces stiff opposition for the prestigious gong.

In the category vying for the crown includer world number 1 golfer Rory McIlroy, Rugby Union World Player of the Year Josh van der Flier, Republic of Ireland women’s star Katie McCabe, world boxing champion Katie Taylor, jockey Rachael Blackmore, gymnastics champion Rhys McClenaghan, world champion boxer Amy Broadhurst, European 1,500m silver medallist Ciara Mageean, and paracyclist Ronan Grimes.

Kerry boss Jack O’Connor, meanwhile, has been nominated in the manager of the year category where he will face similarly stiff competition alongside fellow GAA boss John Kiely of Limerick, boxing coach Zaur Antia, Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley, Kilkenny camogie boss Brian Dowling, rowing coach Dominic Casey, Irish rugby head coach Andy Farrell, horse trainer Willie Mullins, Meath ladies football manager Éamonn Murray, La Rochelle boss Ronan O'Gara, and Republic of Ireland women's manager Vera Pauw.

The awards got ahead this Saturday evening, January 17 on RTÉ One television starting at 9.45pm.