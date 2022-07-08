Kerry Hurling Final to be broadcast live by TG4 in a first for the competition

The County Hurling Championship Final will be broadcast live on national television for the first time with the news that TG4 are to broadcast the game.

The Irish-language broadcaster have snapped up the rights for the game on Sunday, August 7, with a 2.45pm throw-in time confirmed.

The move shows that increasing status of Kerry hurling following three straight Joe McDonagh Cup Final appearances, as well as Kilmoyley’s famous run last season to Croke Park and the All Ireland Intermediate Club Hurling Championship Final, which they lost to Naas.

"The way it came about was the way the Kerry team performed, especially in the Joe McDonagh Cup Final,” County Board Chairperson Patrick O'Sullivan told The Kerryman on Friday morning.

“That was live on television and it caught the imagination of a lot of people outside of Kerry. Kerry hurling was probably viewed in a different light.

"Basically when TG4 were looking to see what matches they could screen they decided they wanted to do the Kerry hurling final. It’s a big plus for the players in the county, club players and everything, showing that they’re progressing.

"If people had no interest in it, they [TG4] wouldn’t have come to Kerry. If you asked me ten years ago would TG4 be looking for a Kerry hurling final it would be no.

"Over the last ten years hurling [in Kerry] has progressed, progressed, progressed. They’ve a small base of players and they’ve sacrificed a lot. Hopefully when the game is shown that it’ll be at its best and give a good account of everyone involved.”

It emerged recently that County Boards are to receive extra funds, up from the previous €5,000 rate, from broadcasters for the rights to game. O’Sullivan, however, suggests the decision to facilitate TG4 wasn’t motivated by finances.

“No, to be honest about it, if you look at and our matches and how many times the football final has been on TV, it’s about showing our players off in the best light. It’s not about financials,” he stressed.

"We would have been streaming it otherwise ourselves, and the financials you make out of that just basically covers its costs. It’s just to give people the opportunity of seeing the games.

"As with the football, would it have affected our attendances, when it was on down through the years? We always wanted people to get the exposure for the time and effort they’ve put into it.”

The final round of group games in the Garveys-sponsored competition take place this weekend with Dr Crokes facing off against champions Kilmoyley on Friday evening at 7.30pm in AustIn Stack Park in an all-on-the-line game for both sides, albeit that a draw would see Kilmoyley through.

Saturday afternoon sees a double-header take place in Austin Stack Park with Ballyheigue and Lixnaw playing out a winner-takes-all contest at 1.30pm.

It’s a similar story at 3.30pm when Ballyduff face off against Causeway. Again a draw will do Ballyduff, but everything is on the line for a place in the quarter-finals at the very least.

The quarter-finals of the competition will go-ahead the following weekend, on Sunday, July 17 as a double header, with the semi-finals taking place over the successive weekends of July 22/23 and July 29/30 according to the plan currently in place.

The tight nature of the calendar for the games has come in for a certain amount of criticism on the ground locally. O'Sullivan, however, says that it was inevitable given the Kerry hurlers success on the inter-county stage.

"Once we got to the Joe McDonagh Cup final everything was pushed back then because we had to play Wexford. The leeway where you could have a spare weekend and stuff like that all disappeared, your safety net disappeared.”

The quarter-final and semi-final draw is expected soon after the group phase's completion this weekend.