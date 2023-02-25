Kerry hurling boss Stephen Molumphy makes four changes to his side for Offaly test

Kerry star Colin Walsh makes his return from suspension against Offaly this Saturday afternoon in Fitzgerald Stadium Photo by Michael P Ryan / Sportsfile

Kerry hurling boss Stephen Molumphy has made four changes from the side which faced Carlow last time out for this Saturday afternoon’s Division 2A showdown with Offaly in Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney (2pm).

Kilmoyley’s John Brendan O’Halloran returns to the side between the sticks in place of Limerick native Louis Dee. Lixnaw’s Conor O’Keeffe returns to the full-back line with Crotta O’Neills’ Cillian Trant missing out.

Ballyheigue’s Colin Walsh returns to the fold following his recent suspension taking a place on the half-forward line with Kilmoyley’s Paudie O’Connor, who saved the Kingdom’s bacon with a last-ditch tackle against Carlow last time out, surprisingly missing out on a starting berth.

Causeway’s Keith Carmody makes a first start of the campaign being named on the full-forward line alongside Pádraig Boyle and Dáithí Griffin, with club mate Dan Goggin missing out.

There’s good news on the injury front for the county’s hurlers with both captain Gavin Dooley and Crotta O’Neills star Jordan Conway named to the bench following recent injury set-backs.

Brandon Barrett, however, doesn’t feature after an impressive turn off the bench last time out against Carlow. His club mate Jason Diggins does, though, return to the match day panel as Kerry’s early season injury worries seem to be easing.

Kerry team (v Offaly)

1. John B O’Halloran (Kilmoyley)

2. Evan Murphy (Causeway)

3. Eoin Ross (Ballyduff)

4. Conor O’Keeffe (Lixnaw)

5. Eric Leen (St Brendans)

6. Mikey Boyle (Ballyduff)

7. Kyle O’Connor (Ballyduff)

8. Fionán Mackessy (St Brendans)

9. Daniel Collins (Kilmoyley)

10. Colin Walsh (Ballyheigue)

11. Michael Leane (Ballyheigue)

12. Shane Conway (Lixnaw)

13. Keith Carmody (Causeway)

14. Dáithí Griffin (St Brendans)

15. Pádraig Boyle (Ballyduff)

Subs

16 Louis Dee (Mungret)

17. Seán Weir (Crotta O’Neills)

18. Tadhg Brick (Tralee Parnells)

19. Cillian Trant (Crotta O’Neills)

20. Jason Diggins (Causeway)

21. Paudie O’Connor (Kilmoyley)

22. Gavin Dooley (Causeway)

23. Niall Mulcahy (Mungret)

24. Philip Lucid (Ballyheigue)

25. Dan Goggin (Causeway)

26. Jordan Conway (Crotta O’Neills)