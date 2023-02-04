Kerry hurlers win comfortably away to Derry despite fourth minute red card for Colin Walsh

NATIONAL HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 2A ROUND 1

Derry 0-14

Kerry 2-22

The Kerry hurlers have opened their National League Division 2A campaign with a 14-point win away to Derry with goals from Eoin Ross and sub Paudie O’Connor complementing 11 converted frees from Podge Boyle in a performance that will have greatly pleased manager Stephen Molumphy.

The Kerry management and players will appreciate that they were up against a weak Derry squad that was missing 14 from the panel that secured league promotion last season, but this was still a polished and confident performance by Kerry who still had to be fully tuned for after making the long journey north to Celtic Park.

New Derry boss Johnny McGarvey has had little over three weeks to rebuild and reshape the Derry team, and while that lack of preparation eventually told against a slick Kingdom outfit, Derry produced some lovely hurling and were within two points at 0-16 to 0-14 with 50 minutes played.

However, a mistake from goalkeeper Eoin Mulholland, who lost the flight substitute Paudie O'Connor's long hopeful puck forward only to see it bounce past him and into the net, gifted Kerry their opening goal seconds later and from there Stephen Molumphy's men eased away to a somewhat flattering margin of victory.

Despite Derry’s shortcomings Kerry always looked in charge with Daithi Griffin and Shane Conway superb throughout and Padraig Boyle deadly from frees as he converted 11 of 13 placed balls.

The Kingdom always looked in charge but Molumphy won't have been fooled by the double score victory, there is plenty of room for improvement, even if they secured it playing most of the game with 14 men after Colin Walsh was sent off after just four minutes.

With all the close season upheaval, Derry's league ambition has centred only on survival but it was an encouraging first half of hurling for new manager McGarvey. The hosts’ chances were helped by one of the season's earliest red cards, dished out on four minutes to Walsh for an off the ball incident missed by almost everyone inside Celtic Park. Antrim referee Colm McDonald was in no doubt though and an important link in the Kingdom's attack had to watch the vast majority of the game from the Celtic Park stand.

The sending off arrived with Derry leading 0-2 to 0-1 in those early stages and while Kerry were the better team in the opening exchanges, those rumours about the demise of Derry hurling looked greatly exaggerated as the home side hounded and hassled Kerry with a work rate that had to be seen to be believed.

Losing a man though didn't stop Kerry taking a grip of the game as they eventually turned around with a 0-13 to 0-8 lead though Derry probably should have been closer.

The extra man saw Derry go short with most of their puck-outs as Kerry dropped off but when the Oak Leafers pushed men up on the Kerry back line they had more joy than they may have expected.

Kerry's break was superb though and they claimed some lovely first half scores from Griffin, Daniel Collins and particularly Shane Conway, with James Friel’s free taking keeping Derry in touch. Six added first half minutes should have seen Derry close the gap but having wasted two frees, Kerry finished the stronger with two more Boyle frees ensuring a five point half time lead for the Kingdom.

Kerry introduced Brandon Barrett and Kyle O'Connor at the break but the third quarter belonged to Derry despite a Boyle free getting Kerry up and running first. Two Cormac O'Doherty frees brought it back to 0-14 to 0-10 before a superb Eoin Ross score was cancelled out by a Meehaul McGrath point.

Three Derry points in succession from Friel, O'Doherty and a lovely Richie Mullan effort had the game in the melting pot at 0-16 to 0-14 with Kerry looking anxiously over their shoulder. Points from Boyle and Griffin eased those worries but even at four points, the game was still there for either county.

O'Connor's goal changed that. The former Kerry captain will never score an easier goal, Mullholland completely unsighted by the blinding low sun as the ball bounce three times before finding the net. It was hard on the young Derry goalkeeper who had been having a great game.

Derry's momentum had been deflated and Kerry took full advantage, pushing for home in style by holding their hosts scoreless for the remainder of the game as they tagged on another 1-4, including a second goal courtesy of Eoin Ross. The Ballyduff man finished the chance but it owed everything to the sterling work of Fionan Mackessy who charged down Mulholland's clearance to present his team-mate with the easiest of chances.

Kerry were fully deserving of the win and they should take on Carlow in Austin Stack Park next Sunday confident of making it back to back wins, even if the Leinster men will provide a much sterner test.

DERRY: Eoin Mulholland, Sean Cassidy, Mark Craig, Ronan Mullan, Sean Francis Quinn, Richie Mullan 0-1, Meehaul McGrath 0-1, Corey O'Reilly 0-1, John Mullan 0-1, Cormac O'Doherty 0-4 (4f), Paul Cleary 0-1, Darragh McGilligan, James Friel 0-5 (5f), Padhraig Neilis, Reese McSorley. Subs: Cahal Quinn for S Cassidy (blood, 4-10); Calum O'Kane for R Mullan (ht); C Quinn for R McSorley (52); Cormac Gough for P Neilis (60); Aimon Duffin for P Cleary (66); Daire Kelly for C O'Reilly (75)

KERRY: John B O'Halloran, Conor O'Keeffe, Tadhg Brick, Evan Murphy, Eric Leen, Michael Boyle, Eoin Ross 1-1, Fionan Mackessy, Daniel Collins 0-3, Shane Conway 0-2, Colin Walsh, Daithi Griffin 0-1, Niall Mulcahy, Dan Goggin 0-2, Padraig Boyle 0-11 (11f). Subs: Brandon Barrett for N Mulcahy (ht); Kyle O'Connor for T Brick (ht); Keith Carmody 0-2 for D Goggin, (55); Paudie O'Connor 1-0 for E Murphy, (55); Philip Lucid for P Boyle (63).

Referee: Colm McDonald (Antrim)