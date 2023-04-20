Kerry hurlers name unchanged team to play Kildare in Joe McDonagh Cup

The Kerry hurling management have named an unchanged team to play Kildare in their third game of the Joe McDonagh Cup, with just one change to the entire match day squad that drew with Carlow last weekend.

Mikey Boyle is named among the substitutes after the Ballyduff man missed the first two games of the Joe McDonagh Cup group stage through injury. Boyle replaces his club mate Darragh Slattery in the 26-man squad that heads to Kildare’s Centre of Excellent in Hawkfield to play the Lilywhites at 1pm on Saturday.

Kildare have lost their first two games of the competition, against Carlow and Offaly, and they will be desperate for a win to keep their qualification hopes alive.

Kerry had a great win away to Down in the first round, but were held to a draw in Tralee last weekend by Carlow, and Stephen Molumphy’s team will be determined to get their second win of the campaign on Saturday and keep in touch with the leaders Offaly, who have won their first two games, and where Kerry go to in the fourth round on the weekend of May 6/7.

Kerry team to play Kildare

1 John B O’Halloran (Kilmoyley)

2 Darragh Shanahan (Lixnaw)

3 Cillian Trant (Crotta O’Neills)

4 Paudie O’Connor (Kilmoyley)

5 Eoin Ross (Ballyduff)

6 Evan Murphy (Causeway)

7 Eric Leen (St Brendans)

8 Fionan Mackessy (St Brendans)

9 Kyle O’Connor (Ballyduff)

10 Michael Leane (Ballyheigue)

11 Jordan Conway (Crotta O’Neills)

12 Shane Conway (Lixnaw)

13 Gavin Dooley (Causeway)

14 Brandon Barrett (Causeway)

15 Colin Walsh (Ballyheigue)

Substitutes

16 Louis Dee (Mungret)

17 Seán Weir (Crotta O’Neills)

18 Tadhg Brick (Tralee Parnells)

19 Mickey Boyle (Ballyduff)

20 Jason Diggins (Causeway)

21 Niall Mulcahy (Mungret)

22 Dan Goggin (Causeway)

23 Philip Lucid (Ballyheigue)

24 Keith Carmody (Causeway)

25 Pádraig Boyle (Ballyduff)

26 Daniel Collins (Kilmoyley)