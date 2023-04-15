Kerry goalkeeper Aoife Fitzgerald is the camogie team’s dependable last line of defence

Aoife Fitzgerald is one of the older hands on the tiller of the Kerry camogie team. The goalkeeper has long been a mainstay of the side and her lightning reflexes have saved Kerry’s bacon more than once. Her return to the fold after missing out on last year with injury proved a boost to everyone, despite the able stewardship of Emma Lawlor between the sticks.

Kerry have always had a strong defence. The problem previously was more a lack of scoring power at the other end.

“Our defence is outstanding, to be honest. Niamh Leen is probably one of the best players in the county, if not the country, and Sara Murphy is to the fore as well. I think the ball that goes out of defence into the forwards is very important. Forwards can take a bit of flak sometimes when the scores aren’t going over, and it can be a bit unfair because they do work hard. The ball that we send going forward is really good. I’d tend to go long with my puck-outs as well.

“Personally, I’ve been playing so long with someone like Patrice [Diggin] that she can just move a finger and I’ll know the message she is sending. Likewise with Aoife Behan and Anne Marie Leen, and Anne Marie is so tall it’s easy to reach her. Obviously, as a goalkeeper I don’t like playing a short game because the ball can come back at you so quickly. It’s pressure that you don’t need. I think the long game suits our style of play.”

For Fitzgerald, like any top goalkeeper, saving goals is actually only a tiny part of her role in a game.

“I’d definitely talk to my players during games. The keeper is kind of like an extra pair of eyes in the defence in that regard. It’s very easy for a corner back to be drawn up the field during a game, but they are more important to me back in defence, watching the back post or maybe tracking a runner coming in. I wouldn’t be wanting to see my corner backs going into the other half of the field; they are cornerback for a reason.

“We haven’t conceded many goals in our league campaign so far, but I wouldn’t read too much into it given the time of year. The weather hasn’t been great, pitches can be kind of heavy, so you don’t see as many goal chances as you will during championship.

“It’s been hard for us to get pitches because of the weather, but quite genuinely clubs have done their absolute best for us and that’s hugely encouraging as well. We have been scoring more than we have been conceding in terms of goals. Clodagh Walsh scored a great goal against Laois in Knockanure, that was hugely encouraging and it would be great if a Kerry player can do that in Croke Park.

“The core of us grew up together, playing from under-14 all the way up. Now you have new girls coming in, great girls coming through who are used to being in a team and used to putting in the work. It’s not only great for us in terms of the boost it gives the team right now, but it’s a reassurance that Kerry camogie will still be going strong after us. It makes it very easy for the group to click. Anyway, we are all here for the same reason. We all want to do our best.”

While she isn’t going to let it be a distraction, Fitzgerald is aware of the significance of the venue. Only a tiny percentage of players will ever get to partake in a competitive game in Croke Park, but this will actually be her third time representing her county at the venue.

“Playing in Croke Park is definitely an emotional thing. Like, when you go there as a child to games, you never think that it’s going to be us, Kerry camogie, playing there.

“I remember in 2018, when we ran onto the field at the start, the roar that went up....all our families were there, our friends, our coaches up along. And then in 2019 when we actually won, it’s something that I think of pretty much every day. Those were Junior championship finals.

“The next day, being a league final, I don’t really know what to expect, but I know there’s a great buzz about it for us. Any day you get a chance to play in Croke Park, you have to take it.”