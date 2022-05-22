Kerry girls launch incredible extra-time comeback to win All-Ireland U-14 football title

Kerry Naoise O'Donoghue celebrates after scoring the winning goal during the Ladies Football U14 All-Ireland Platinum Final win over Cork at Páirc Uí Rinn in Cork. Photo by Sportsfile

Kerry captain Jamie Lee O'Connor lifting the cup after the Ladies Football U14 All-Ireland Platinum Final at Páirc Uí Rinn in Cork. Photo by Sportsfile

Kerry players celebrate with the cup after the Ladies Football U14 All-Ireland Platinum Final win over Cork at Páirc Uí Rinn in Cork. Photo by Sportsfile

LGFA ALL-IRELAND U-14 PLATNIUM FOOTBALL FINAL

Kerry 5-12

Cork 5-10

(after extra-time)

There was incredible scenes at Pairc Ui Rinn on Saturday evening after Kerry reversed two previous losses to Cork to beat the Rebels after extra-time to claim All-Ireland U14 LGFA Platinum title in the most dramatic circumstances.

In front a large attendance – assembled from both sides of the county bounds – Kerry had to come back from being five points behind at half time in extra-time before edging victory by two points after a 10-goal thriller that was a credit to both sets of players.

Laura Walsh opened the scoring and the Rebels capped a dominant spell with a superb goal after four minutes when Eimear Walsh arrowed a sublime effort into the top corner.

Kerry’s response was devastating as the Kingdom racked up an unanswered 2-3.

Naoise O’Donoghue and Phoebe O’Shea split the posts prior to the latter finding the net. Worse was to follow for a shaken Cork when Avril Rooney’s long-range attempt nestled in the back of the net. O’Shea added another to make it 2-3 to 1-1.

Laura Walsh reduced the deficit but Kerry remained in the ascendancy thanks to scores from Phoebe O’Shea and Maggie Quirke. A Sarah O’Connor point for Cork made it 2-5 to 1-3 at the interval.

The second half exploded into life with Cork’s Aoife Treacy finding the net. A converted Phoebe O’Shea free had Kerry 2-8 to 2-4 ahead soon after.

Seven minutes into the second half Kerry were still ahead by four, 2-8 to 2-4, but Cork dug deep and produced a sublime goal from Laura Collins. The same player popped up with a cracking score to level matters, 3-5 to 2-8, heading into the final quarter.

The hosts were in the ascendancy and had two goal chances blocked as the excitement reached fever pitch. Laura Walsh edged Cork back in front with nine minutes remaining and Lauren Finnegan made it a two-point advantage shortly after.

A Phoebe O’Shea free gave Kerry hope before Lauren Falvey struck deep into injury-time to take a breathless final to extra-time.

Keeve Riordan, from Kerry, and Laura Walsh traded early points, before another Walsh point edged Cork back in front.

Lily Collins came off the bench to goal and put Cork 4-10 to 2-11 ahead at the second interval.

Kerry had lost by small margins to Cork in the Munster Championship group phase and again in the Munster Final, and at five points down it looked as if it wouldn’t be third time lucky for the Jer O’Sullivan managed Kerry girls.

Naoise O’Donoghue gave the Kingdom hope with a goal immediately after the final restart and, amazingly, Laura Falvey did likewise to make it 4-11 to 4-10.

Laura Walsh converted a Cork penalty only for Laura Falvey to pop up with a levelling point at the opposite end. Unbelievably, Naoise O’Donoghue wriggled free to score the winning goal for a delighted Kerry, who retrieved this game in the most incredible way and showed tremendous character to land the All-Ireland title.

KERRY: Éabha Ní Hiurdáin; Jamie Lee O’Connor, Clodagh Clancy, Roisin Daly; Siofra Randles, Sadhbh Ní Shlattara, Sibéal Ní Shea, Keeva Riordan 0-1, Anna O’Sullivan; Leah Griffin, Phoebe O’Shea 1-5 (0-2f), Emily O’Sullivan; Naoise O’Donoghue 2-2, Bríd Curtin, Avril Rooney 1-0. Subs: Muireann Teahan for E O’Sullivan (20), Maggie Quirke 0-2 for B Curtin (22), Laura Falvey 1-2 (0-1f) for A Rooney (ht), Doireann O’Neill for L Griffin (37), Eve Broderick for N O’Donoghue (40).

CORK: Clodhna Higgins; Laura O’Mahony, Niamh Hartnett, Maeve O’Sullivan; Éimear Walsh 1-0, Ava Ashman, Megan Barrett; Gráinne O’Neill, Ellen Connolly; Sky Fielding, Laura Walsh 1-5 (1-0 pen, 0-3f), Laura Collins 1-2; Sarah O’Connor 0-1, Lauren Finnegan 0-2, Leanne O’Leary. Subs: Katie Quinlan for S Fielding (22), Evelyn McCarthy for É Walsh (22), Aoife Treacy 1-0 for L O’Leary (ht), Lily Collins 1-0 for M Barrett (ht), Erin Healy for S O’Connor (37).

REFEREE: Patrick Smith (Waterford)