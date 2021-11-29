Kerry

Kerry GAA “very close to reaching the situation where fixtures will not go ahead due to lack of referees”

Secretary Peter Twiss says abuse levelled at referees can be a deterrent against new people taking up the whistle 

Kerry GAA secretary Peter Twiss has warned of a lack of referees for club games Expand

kerryman

Paul Brennan

Kerry GAA secretary Peter Twiss has warned of a ‘serious lack of referees’ available for club games, adding that clubs will suffer sanctions if they do not provide at least one active referee to the county board.

In his annual report, which he will present to club delegates at next week’s Convention, Mr Twiss says the acute lack of new and emerging referees will lead to fixtures not being played if the problem is not addressed.

