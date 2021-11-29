Kerry GAA “very close to reaching the situation where fixtures will not go ahead due to lack of referees”

Kerry GAA secretary Peter Twiss has warned of a ‘serious lack of referees’ available for club games, adding that clubs will suffer sanctions if they do not provide at least one active referee to the county board.

In his annual report, which he will present to club delegates at next week’s Convention, Mr Twiss says the acute lack of new and emerging referees will lead to fixtures not being played if the problem is not addressed.

“At a recent meeting of the County Committee, the serious lack of referees available to officiate at our games was highlighted. It is imperative that every club without exception provide the Board with an active referee,” the secretary writes.

“Our excellent Referees Committee will provide the supports, the training and the resources, but the clubs must provide the personnel. We are very close to reaching the situation where fixtures will not go ahead due to lack of referees. This will inevitably lead to complaints from those teams affected, but the time to act is now. I’m asking every club to step up to the plate and make it a priority to source a member willing to take up refereeing clubs should ensure your referees receive the status and respect they deserve.

He continues: “From the Board’s point of view, we will actively promote and encourage new people to take up refereeing. There will be no issue with providing the Referees Committee with the resources to train and support referees. However, should clubs fail to supply at least one active referee to the Board, there will inevitably be sanctions, whether that will be loss of home venue for leagues games or refusal to accept a club’s affiliation or the abandonment of certain competitions, that’s a matter for the County Committee to decide, but something will have to give.”

Mr Twiss adds that abuse towards referees – from players on the pitch, from mentors on the sideline, and from supporters – is a major deterrent to prospective referees taking up the whistle, and he implores every club to review their own behaviour towards match officials.

“I would urge all clubs affiliated to the County Board to urgently review their situation with regard to referees and liaise with our Referees Committee, so remedial action can begin without delay. As part of this concerted effort, I would ask every Club Management Committee to have a look at your own players/mentors/supporters and their behaviour towards match officials. There is no doubt the abuse levelled at referees at times can be a major contributory factor in the reluctance of people to take up refereeing. Where clubs feel they need to address this, I would suggest putting together a code of conduct for all in the club to adhere to,” the secretary says.