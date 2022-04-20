Kerry GAA to discuss options as positions remain entrenched in Munster semi-final venue impasse

The Munster SFC semi-final on May 7 remains fixed for Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney but the Cork players and management are maintaining their stance that they will only play the game in Pairc Ui Rinn in Cork

Kerry GAA officials will meet today to discuss the impasse over the staging of next month’s Munster SFC semi-final between Kerry and Cork, even though Fitzgerald Stadium remains the official venue for the game.

Cork remain adamant that they will not play the game in Killarney on May 7, instead saying that the match must be played in Páirc Uí Rinn. Páirc Uí Chaoimh is unavailable because of an Ed Sheeran concert there at the end of April, and the Cork management and players are insisting that as the county with ‘home’ advantage in the fixture it is their right to host the match in Páirc Uí Rinn.

Munster Council has concerns about that stadium being able to satisfy the demand for tickets, and have officially fixed the game for Fitzgerald Stadium, with Kerry willing to give back the fixture next year and therefore play their next two championship games against Cork in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

In the last week or so the narrative appears to have shifted back towards Kerry somehow offering a solution, even though they have already offered to take the game to Killarney this year and then give up ‘home’ advantage for the next two years.

It is believed Kerry GAA officials will discuss the matter today, while team management will also be sounded out about the impasse. Speaking after the League final win over Mayo at the start of this months, Kerry manager Jack O’Connor, when asked about the Munster venue row, said: “None of my business. It’s not me or whoever will decide that. We’ll play wherever we’re ordained to play and that’s it. I won’t get involved in that. It’s not my area. We’ll just concentrate on getting the team ready and everything else is out of our hands. There’s no point us going public with what we think because we know it won’t matter in the end anyway.”

The vote to fix the game for Killarney was carried by 8 to 2 by the Munster Council, and even if there were to be agreement by the competing counties to play the game in Páirc Uí Rinn, or elsewhere, it will need a 6 to 4 majority vote by the Munster Council CCC to move the game from Killarney. Kerry have four votes on the 10-person CCC, with vice-chairman Tim Murphy, treasurer Dermot ‘Weeshie’ Lynch and delegates John O'Leary and Ger McCarthy having a vote.

If the Munster Council stick with their decision to stage the game in Killarney and Cork fail to play, as is their current stance, they will forfeit all involvement in this year’s Championship, including any right to go into the All-Ireland Qualifiers.

The Cork County Board would also likely be hit with sanctions by the provincial council, which could involve a fine and other penalties.