Kerry GAA to back green motion at this weekend’s Congress in Mayo

Kerry GAA will back the green proposal for championship reform at this weekend’s Annual Congress at the Connacht GAA Centre of Excellence in Bekan, County Mayo.

The county opted to back the motion, which County Board Secretary Peter Twiss described as a “huge improvement” on the motions brought to Special Congress last year, at Monday night’s meeting of the County Board. The motion was carried at the meeting without the need for a formal vote.

The Green motion will see the retention of the National Leagues in their current position on the calendar, followed by the provincial championships with a seeded round-robin system coming into effect post the provincial finals.

There was also considerable debate around motion 2, which seeks to introduce an Under 19 grade at inter-county level.

There was some confusion as to whether it would replace the existing Under 17 (minor) and Under 20 grades or merely compliment them.

With no consensus emerging, it was suggested that the county’s delegation to this weekend’s Congress would instead wait to listen until the debate in Bekan this weekend to come to a conclusion on which way to vote.

An online show of hands backed this approach, albeit narrowly, with the top tables votes in favour swaying the verdict, 39 votes to 36.

In more domestic affairs heard of plans for the North Kerry Board to enter unified teams in the County Championships at Under 21, Under 17 and Under 15 level.

Mr Twiss confirmed that both the management committee and the CCC (competitions control committee) approved the plan on a two-year trial basis.

The Board Chairperson, Patrick O’Sullivan, also confirmed that a full review into hurling in the county would be undertaken.

This was in response to a request by Fiona Flynn, the Causeway secretary, to review hurling fixtures within the county.

Mr O’Sullivan, however, committed instead to a full review of “all aspects of hurling in the county” suggesting that a broader review would be more effective than merely narrowly focussing on fixtures.