Kerry GAA opts against ‘open day’ ahead of All Ireland final with Galway citing Covid concerns

Kerry GAA have opted against holding an open day for fans ahead of the All Ireland final. Pictured is Kerry captain Joe O'Connor with Kerry fans after a league game in Fitzgerald Stadium in March Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

In what will probably come as a disappointment to a lot of (particularly younger) fans, Kerry GAA has opted not to host an open day for the Kerry Senior Footballers ahead of their All Ireland final showdown with Galway later this month.

The move was confirmed on Tuesday morning, with a spokesperson for Kerry GAA citing Covid-19 concerns as the reason why.

"Unfortunately due to Covid concerns, we have decided against an open day with this fans this year. This was a very difficult decision to make, but the risk of accelerating the spread of the virus to vulnerable people was just too high,” they said.

An open day has traditionally been held ahead of All Ireland final in Fitzgerald Stadium where fans can meet their heroes, get shirts signed and take selfies and the likes.

The risk of a player picking up the infection ahead of the final must also have been a consideration. Earlier this month Kilkenny boss Brian Cody urged his players to stay vigilant of the virus ahead of their All Ireland showdown with Limerick this weekend.

"Our doctor Dr Tadhg Crowley is a top man, and he knows exactly the potential for things to go wrong, and the players are intelligent young lads. They have been very aware; they steer away from any stuff that is in any way going to inhibit their chances of being there for All-Ireland final day,” Cody said at his pre-final press conference, which was held out-doors last week.