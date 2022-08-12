Kerry GAA instruct referees to allow for water breaks this weekend

The water break is set to make a return to the playing fields of Kerry this weekend Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Water-breaks are set to return this weekend to Gaelic games in the Kingdom.

Kerry GAA have instructed their referees to facilitate their return in the face of soaring temperatures across the county.

Temperatures on Friday and Saturday are expected to hit a peak of in and around 28 degrees, Celsius with somewhat cooler, albeit still warm, conditions expected on Sunday with temperatures expected to peak in and around 22 degrees.

Met Éireann have issued a status yellow weather warning for Friday, Saturday and Sunday due to the conditions.

With a full programme of fixtures down for this weekend across the senior, intermediate, premier junior and junior club championships, the County Board have taken firm action to protect their players (and referees).

In a statement the Board confirmed they have instructed referees “to allow for a water-break (approximately one minute) at or about the 15th minute of each half, due to the very warm weather conditions”.

The Board have shown that flexibility already this season with at least one game in the County Senior Hurling Championship facilitating water breaks.

The breaks had become common place during the pandemic, but had ceased to be a regular feature of the games since the beginning of this season.