Kerry GAA ‘deeply saddened’ at sudden death of former Austin Stacks and Kerry footballer Liam Kearns

Former Austin Stacks and Kerry footballer Liam Kearns has passed away suddenly, leaving the GAA community in shock. Kearns, who was 60 years of age, was the Offaly senior football team manager at the time of his death.

The sad and shocking news of Kearns’ sudden passing was confirmed by Offaly GAA this evening. “Offaly GAA is devastated to learn of the sudden passing this evening of our senior football manager, Liam Kearns. In his short period of time as manager of the senior footballers, Liam made a hugely positive impact and he was extremely well respected by everyone associated with Offaly GAA. Offaly GAA extend deepest sympathies to his wife Angela and daughters Rachel & Laura. May he rest in peace.”

A statement from Kerry GAA said is was “deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Liam Kearns this evening. A GAA great, and a proud Austin Stacks man, Liam represented Kerry at Minor where he won an All-Ireland medal in 1980, U21 and Senior level, wearing the green and gold as a panellist in the 1986 All-Ireland winning squad. More recently Liam has experienced success in a managerial role, with Limerick GAA, Tipperary GAA and Laois GAA, and currently as Bainsiteoir with Offaly GAA.

"Sympathies to his wife Angela, daughters Rachel and Laura and all their family.”

A native of Tralee, Kearns played with Austin Stacks and won a County Senior Football Championship medal with the Rockies in 1986. He had been a two-year Kerry minor in 1979 and 1980, winning the All-Ireland in his second year. He was subsequently part of a Kerry U-21 squad and went on to play 10 National League games with the Kerry seniors between 1984 and 1990.

It was in team management where he made his name nationally, managing the Limerick, Tipperary, Laois and Offaly senior football teams, as well as taking charge of several club teams.

During a six-year spell as Limerick manager, he took them to Munster SFC finals in 2003 and 2004, famously bringing his native Kerry to a replay in the 2004 final. He also guided the Shannonsiders to Division 1 of the National League. Kearns – who at the time was based in Limerick where he worked as a detective with An Garda Siochána – also enjoyed considerable success with the Limerick Under-21 footballers, managing them to successive Munster titles.

After this time with Limerick, Kearns took charge of the Laois senior footballers in 2006, leading them to the 2007 Leinster final.

His next job in inter-county management was with Tipperary, whom he took charge of at the start of the 2016 season, and led them to the All-Ireland semi-finals – the county’s first in 116 years – after they beat Galway in the All-Ireland quarter-final. Tipperary lost the semi-final to Mayo.

Along the way Kearns had stints as manager of Aherlow in Tipperary and Clan na Gael in Roscommon, winning a Tipperary SFC title with the former in 2010. Liam also worked alongside fellow Kerry man John Evans with the Roscommon senior team for a short period towards the end of Evans time as Roscommon manager in 2015.

Following the departure of John Maughan as Offaly manager last summer, Kearns was appointed manager of the Faithful county on a three-year term last August. Just last weekend he was on the sideline as Offaly beat neighbours Longford by one point in Division 3.