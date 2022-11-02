Kerry footballers to start National League title defence away to Donegal on January 29

Kerry joint captains David Clifford and Joe O'Connor lift the cup after the Allianz Football League Division 1 Final win over Mayo at Croke Park last April. Photo by Sportsfile

Kerry will start the defence of their Allianz League Division One title with the long journey to Donegal for their opening game, which is provisionally fixed for Sunday, January 29.

Kerry’s first home match will be on the second weekend of league action, February 4/5, when they will host Monaghan. Jack O’Connor’s team will also have home games against Armagh and Roscommon in their fourth and sixth rounds.

Their third game, on the weekend of February 18/19, will be away to Mayo, who will be under new manager Kevin McStay, and round five sees Kerry head to Ulster again, this time to face Tyrone, presumably in Omagh.

Kerry won’t face Galway in a repeat of this year’s All-Ireland SFC Final until the final round on Sunday, March 26, when Tyrone host Armagh, Monaghan travelling to Mayo and Roscommon hosting Donegal.

With just three home games this year, it remains to be seen what the Killarney-Tralee split will be, though it would seem likely Kerry will host Monaghan in a Saturday night fixture in Austin Stack Park, while the home game to Roscommon in round 6 will most likely be in Fitzgerald Stadium.

The round 4 game against Armagh could also be played under lights in Tralee, which would see Armagh coach Kieran Donaghy on the opposition sideline but on familiar ground in Austin Stack Park.

Meanwhile, the first round of hurling league will be on Saturday/Sunday, February 4/5, with the second round a week later on February 11/12, which will be a hurling only weekend.

The NFL and NHL fixtures are provisional and counties have been given until next week to suggest changes where possible, although any amendments are expected to be minimal.

