Kerry footballers sign for Sydney Swans to play in the Women’s Australian Football League

Paris McCarthy from Castleisland and Julie O’Sullivan from Tousist will create history by becoming the first two Kerry women to play in the Women’s Australian Football League (WAFL) after the two former Kerry footballers, who starred for the Kingdom in last year’s All-Ireland SFC final, take up a new career with the Sydney Swans where they will follow in the footsteps of Listowel’s Tadhg Kennelly.

The signing of McCarthy, in particular, is a surprise as she was on year one of a basketball scholarship at East Tennessee State University, but a pretty tough eight months in the USA persuaded her that a move to Australia was the right path to take. McCarthy said that a major part of her decision to move Down Under was the ETSU head coach’s reluctance to give her game time.

“I kind of felt alone over there,” the former Irish basketball international told The Kerryman this week. “I knew all the plays and I was always ready but I guess the head coach didn’t really see my talent. Every single time that I came on I was really efficient, and I’d get three minutes in a game and get two three-pointers, two rebounds and an assist, which is pretty good. It just didn’t make sense so I just wasn’t going to waste my time there.

“The head coach that recruited me got fired a week before I went over so there was a brand new head coach and it was tough. I knew that I wasn’t going to stay, and I was looking at different options, so I said that I’d keep the Australia option open as well.”

While lack of game time was a huge factor in McCarthy’s decision, she said she never felt welcome in Tennessee and she thinks that her arrival as an overseas player could have been handled differently.

“There was a lot of stuff that happened, and even when I was saying goodbye to my coach I had my Nike ETSU jacket on as it was minus-one degrees outside, and I had a cold and had to walk down to see her. I said that I was going to put it over my carry-on bag as it’s a bit big and she said ‘do you know actually we are going to take that off you’, and I was like no way! I had to take it off and I had to walk back up to my apartment with no jacket on.

"There was just things like that where they weren’t treating me very well. I’d be sitting second to the end of the bench and the girl beside me would ask me to move down to the end of the bench even though she wouldn’t be playing.

“I can’t drive and not once did anyone ask me did I want a lift to the shop, so I’d walk the three miles and walk back with the shopping bags and stuff. I suppose the new head coach had different perspectives on things and what she wanted to do.”

With her unhappy experience in Tennessee now behind her, McCarthy, who is still just 19 years old, is looking forward to new beginnings in Australia.

“I’ll be heading out there at the end of April and it’s very exciting. I’ll be coming home for a couple of weeks before that and I’m really looking forward to seeing everyone at home.

“When I was in America I was thinking about what different options I could do because I knew that I wasn’t going to stay in Tennessee because they weren’t the most open. I was the only foreign national on the team and I think that played a part in why I wasn’t getting played much.

“In Sydney I have the option of playing basketball as well so it’s the best of both worlds and they know what I’ve gone through and they are saying that it’s not going to be the same. I like the idea of Sydney, that it’s professional and you actually have time to recover, so there’s just a lot of things where I think that it will work out for the best.”

Playing professional sport is the dream of most youngsters and it is an opportunity that Paris is going to grab with both hands as she has signed a three-year contract with the Sydney Swans. So how did she go from a basketball scholarship in the USA to being recruited to play Australian Rules?

“Mike Currane (the WAFL agent and coach) contacted me after the National (Football) League final last year and I was telling him that I was going to America and that I didn’t know if I’d be able to do anything or not but that I’d keep the door open to see what the future would bring.

“Last November or December I just mentioned that I might be a bit interested in Australia just to see what the option was, and then I had a couple of Microsoft Teams meetings and from the beginning they were very professional about it. Scott, the head coach, was lovely, and he and Lynsey lived in Ireland for a while, so they understand stuff.

“Transitioning from one country to another can be hard but the whole Sydney Swans team is from out of Sydney so we’ll all have something in common, and especially with having Jenny Higgins (Roscommon player) and Julie (O’Sullivan) going as well. Three Irish people in one team is just crazy.

“We’ll be heading over there at the end of April. We have a couple of games at the start and they said that they’ll see how we are training wise rather than throwing us into the deep end straight away.

“I have a basketball trial with a team when I go over – they are pretty good as well so hopefully it will work out. It was the Sydney Swans that actually mentioned it to me, and they train close to their facilities so hopefully it will work out.”

McCarthy is heading to a Sydney Swans team that didn’t win a game last season and finished at the bottom of the AFL table. She reckons that things will be a lot different this season though.

“It was Sydney’s first year in the AFL last year and they didn’t do great as they were accepted in at the last minute,” the Castleisland woman said.

“This year they have a good team. Chloe Molloy is one of the best players in Australia and she’s signed for five years so I think they’ll do well. And hopefully Julie and myself and Jennifer can bring what we have with the football and stuff over as well.”

Julie O’Sullivan was one of Kerry’s standout players last season as she put in a series of storming performances at right corner back in the National League and All-Ireland finals. This year was a different kettle of fish, though, as injury curtailed her game time, but she’s back fit and healthier than ever and looking forward to her opportunity to play AFL in Australia.

“My injury is perfect now,” said the 21-year-old Tousist woman who had a hip injury issue that could have led to a very serious fracture. “I came back after Christmas and I was delighted with my rehab and I thought that it went really well. I spent a good bit of time getting it right this time. I got that injury last season and I just had to give it the time to get it right and I think that I did that. It came from overuse of the hip bone, and I was on the was on the verge of fracturing it which could have led to getting a hip replacement.”

So, what sparked her interest in heading to play in the WAFL?

“I’ve been thinking about it for the last couple of years and I always would have seen it as something that I’d be interested in,” she told The Kerryman.

“I played a bit in UCC just with the club, nothing too serious, just a bit of craic with the girls, but I loved it and I would have seen the Irish girls that have gone out there already playing and it kind of sparked my interest.

“I’ve always had an interest in going to Australia anyway whether it was to play AFL or not. I finished college and I said that I’d go travelling so when this came about it was kind of ideal really as I’ve no responsibilities here at the minute and I’m just subbing away as an SNA, so there’s no reason not to anyway.

“I did Social Science in college and I plan on going into the Guards, that’s my main ambition. I always said that I’d go travelling before I did that. I just signed a year contract at the moment, and I’ll see how it goes. I’ll see what they think of me as well I suppose.”

Although O’Sullivan’s contract with Sydney Swans is a professional one, the club also offers players the opportunity to take up a part-time job if they wish to.

“You have the opportunity to do a bit on the side, more so to take your mind off things really so you can either do education or do a part-time job for a couple of hours a week over two days. They set you up with something like that just to give you a bit of time at something else.

“The ambition this year is to do as well as I can. I’ll be trying to get a starting place on the team. I know that they had a tough start to it last year and they didn’t do as well as they thought they would, but I think that they’ll improve a lot more on what they did last year.”