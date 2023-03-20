Kerry

Kerry footballers sign for Sydney Swans to play in the Women’s Australian Football League

Paris McCarthy, from Castleisland, and Julie O'Sullivan, from Tuosist, talk about their reasons for heading Down Under to play Aussie Rules football with struggling Sydney Swans

Dan Kearney

Paris McCarthy from Castleisland and Julie O’Sullivan from Tousist will create history by becoming the first two Kerry women to play in the Women’s Australian Football League (WAFL) after the two former Kerry footballers, who starred for the Kingdom in last year’s All-Ireland SFC final, take up a new career with the Sydney Swans where they will follow in the footsteps of Listowel’s Tadhg Kennelly.

The signing of McCarthy, in particular, is a surprise as she was on year one of a basketball scholarship at East Tennessee State University, but a pretty tough eight months in the USA persuaded her that a move to Australia was the right path to take. McCarthy said that a major part of her decision to move Down Under was the ETSU head coach’s reluctance to give her game time.

