Kerry football champions to face Clare or Waterford opposition in Munster Club SFC semi-final

The Munster GAA Council have made the draws for the 2022 club football and hurling championships

The Kerry county senior football championship winner – or Senior Club Championship winner in the event of a divisional team winning the Bishop Moynihan Cup – will play either the Clare champions or the Waterford champions in the Munster Club SFC semi-final on the weekend of November 26 or 27.

Meanwhile, Causeway, the newly crowned county senior hurling champions, will be away to Clare opposition in the Munster Club Intermediate Hurling Championship quarter-final on the weekend of November 5 or 6 at a Clare venue.

Both fixtures were confirmed at the draws for the 2022 AIB Munster Club Football and Hurling Championships on Monday night at a meeting of the Munster GAA CCC.

In Senior football, the Clare champions meet the Waterford champions in the quarter-final with the winners playing the Kerry representatives in the first semi-final. At the other side of the draw, the Cork representatives will play the Tipperary champions in the quarter-final with the Limerick champions awaiting the winners in the second semi-final.

In Senior hurling, the winners of next Sunday’s Waterford county final between Ballygunner and Mount Sion will have home advantage versus the Tipperary champions in the Munster quarter-final with the winners playing the Limerick champions in the semi-final. The Clare champions and Cork representatives will meet in the other semi-final.

By virtue of reaching the All-Ireland Senior Finals, Kerry and Limerick received a bye to the semi-final of the respective football and hurling championships.

The AIB Munster Club Championships will get underway on the weekend of November 5 / 6 with all six Munster Club Finals scheduled for the first two weekends of December. All games will be played to a result on the day.

Check out the full list of draws at

https://munster.gaa.ie/fixtures/club-championships-2022/

2022 Munster Senior Football Club Championship

QF1 Clare champions v Waterford champions w/e November 12 or 13 at Clare venue

QF2 Cork representatives v Tipperary champions w/e November 12 or 13 at Cork venue

SF3 Kerry representatives v Clare or Waterford representatives w/e November 26 or 27 at Kerry or Waterford venue

SF4 Limerick champions v Cork or Tipperary representatives w/e November 26 or 27 at Limerick or Tipperary venue

Final w/e December 10 or 11

2022 AIB Munster Intermediate Football Club Championship

QF1 Clare representatives v Cork representatives w/e November 12 or 13 at Clare venue

QF2 Limerick representatives v Waterford representatives w/e November 12 or 13 at Limerick venue

SF3 Kerry representatives v Clare or Cork representatives w/e November 26 or 27 at Kerry or Cork venue

SF4 Tipperary representatives v Limerick or Waterford representatives w/e November 26 or 27 at Limerick or Waterford venue

Final w/e December 10 or 11

2022 Munster Junior Football Club Championship

QF1 Limerick representatives Waterford representatives w/e November 12 or 13 at Limerick venue

QF2 Clare representatives Tipperary representatives w/e November 12 or 13 at Clare venue

SF3 Kerry representatives Limerick or Waterford representatives w/e November 26 or 27 at Limerick or Waterford venue

SF4 Cork representatives Clare or Tipperary representatives w/e November 26 or 27 at Clare or Tipperary venue

Final w/e December 10 or 11

2022 Munster Senior Hurling Club Championship

QF1 Ballygunner or Mount Sion (Waterford) v Tipperary champions w/e November 5 or 6 at Waterford venue

SF2 Limerick champions v Winner of Waterford or Tipperary w/e November 19 or 20 at Limerick or Tipperary venue

SF3 Clare champions v Cork representatives w/e November 19 or 20 at Clare venue

Final w/e December 3 or 4

2022 AIB Munster Intermediate Hurling Club Championship

QF1 Clare representatives v Causeway (Kerry) w/e November 5 or 6 at Clare venue

QF2 Tipperary representatives v Waterford representatives w/e November 5 or 6 at Tipperary venue

SF3 Limerick representatives v Clare representatives or Causeway (Kerry) w/e November 19 or 20 at Limerick or Kerry venue

SF4 Cork representatives v Tipperary or Waterford representatives w/e November 19 or 20 at Tipperary or Waterford venue

Final w/e December 3 or 4

2022 Munster Junior Hurling Club Championship

QF1 Kerry representatives v Clare representatives w/e November 5 or 6 at Kerry venue

QF2 Tipperary representatives v Cork representatives w/e November 5 or 6 at Tipperary venue

SF3 Limerick representatives v Kerry or Clare representatives w/e November 19 or 20 at Limerick or Clare venue

SF4 Waterford representatives v Tipperary or Cork representatives w/e November 19 or 20 at Waterford or Cork venue

Final w/e December 3 or 4