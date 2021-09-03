Kerry failed too many of game’s defining areas

Last week we highlighted five areas on which last Saturday’s All-Ireland semi-final might swing one way or the other.

‘Goals Generally Win Games’; ‘The Art of Defending’; Anger Is An Energy’; ‘Provincial Paths’; and ‘How Deep Is Your Well?’ were the five areas that were always going to be central and decisive as Kerry and Tyrone locked horns.

We had the advantage lying with Kerry in three of them, with Tyrone in one, while the fifth - the energy question - was a split-decision.

The informed decision, the, with other caveats built-in, was to call it as a narrow win for Kerry.

As it happened, Tyrone came out on top of a titanic, extra-time contest, but the slimmest of margins, and they did so by flipping those pre-match advantages in their favour.

Let’s take a closer look...

Goals generally win matches, and they do, especially if you scores enough of them. Kerry had 21 goals scored in seven games this year, while Tyrone had raised just four green flags. It wasn’t difficult to see which team had more accuracy and efficiency is taking those chances, but last Saturday Tyrone bagged three goals and, somewhat incredibly, Kerry played their first goal-less game of the year. A bad time to do that.

The art of defending is something that Tyrone teams of the recent past have become synonymous with, and this was the one area we gave the Ulster champions the advantage to coming into the semi-final.

Tyrone had kept four clean sheets, with respect to goals, this year, and had only concede three goals in all. Kerry had conceded at least one goal in every game bar their first League win over a poor Galway team, and the four they shipped against Dublin in Thurles was always there as a reminder of a defence that never quite oozed confidence in them to be water-tight.

Two of Tyrone’s goals last Saturday had a hint of good fortune about them, but you make your own luck in these situations, and Cathal McShane and Conor McKenna were certainly more reactive than any Kerry defender for Tyrone’s second and third goals. The first goal exposed the Kerry defence for all those old frailties we all fretted about.

Turning any perceived anger about the delayed fixture into a positive energy was a draw in our mind beforehand, and while Kerry couldn’t be accused of being ‘flat’ they certainly seemed to be affected by the five-week gap from their previous match.

Tyrone, for all their Covid-related problems, didn’t seem anymore off the pace in general than Kerry, though a couple of their players, Mattie Donnelly in particular, seldom looked their effervescent selves.

The provincial paths ferried both teams along quite different paths to Saturday’s semi-final, and while it was impossible to ignore Kerry’s brilliant form and brilliance in motion in Munster, there was always the belief that Tyrone’s tougher route in Ulster would have them steeled and sharpened better for Croke Park. As it transpired, Tyrone certainly looked a harder team, more ferocious in their tackling, and better in contact.

Finally, How Deep Is Your Well? referred to the strengths of the respective squads, and what each management could call on from the bench.

The suspicion was that Kerry had a little more talent to draw from, but the game spooled out a different narrative. Tyrone got 1-3 out of Cathal McShane after he was introduced; Kerry mined just 0-1 from their subs, with Diarmuid O’Connor, who was named to start but didn’t, getting his score in extra-time.

Aside from scores from the bench, Tyrone certainly seemed to get a little more from their earlier subs. Tiernan McCann was heavily involved from the 55th minute, and put enough pressure on Jack Barry to force that wild fly-kick that led to Tyrone’s third goal.

Darragh Canavan, too, was busy and effective on his introduction in the 65th minute, and it was his shot that Shane Ryan parried out for McShane to slap Tyrone’s second goal.

On the flip-side Killian Spillane didn’t impact the game the way he had other championship matches he was brought on in. Gavin Crowley and Tommy Walsh had their moments of good work, but Adrian Spillane and the rest - apart from Diarmuid O’Connor, were largely ineffective, while only seeing Micheal Burns come in with four minutes left was a head-scratcher.