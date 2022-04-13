Kerry exorcise ’19 and ’21 demons to win rare and welcome League title

The great LA Lakers centre, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, once said that ‘you can’t win unless you learn to lose’, and with Kerry’s experience of losing National League finals in 2019 and 2021 there was never a truer adage last Sunday as they released the hurt demons out in the open and produced a consummate performance when it was needed the most.

Abdul-Jabbar also said that ‘you can’t win unless you play as a unit’ and Kerry certainly bought into this way of thinking last Sunday. Whilst Danielle O’Leary rightly garnered the headlines after her tour de force off the bench, it was the trust that Kerry had in the sum of their own abilities as a team that drove them to the victory in the end.

In finals you generally need every player to play above their usual capacity, the extra 10% as it were, and the Kerry players responded hugely to the challenge. The likes of Niamh Ní Chonchuir, Cáit Lynch and Kayleigh Cronin drove a Kerry team that refused to be beaten on to one of the most pleasing Croke Park victories for a long time.

There’s plenty of guff in Kerry that the league doesn’t matter but try telling that to anyone on this team and the riposte will be quick and salty. Quite simply, this particular group of Kerry players needed some silverware badly after the losses in 2019 and 2021, and with the one promotion / relegation rule, the confines of second tier football made it difficult for them when facing the higher standard in the senior championship.

The management needed the win just as badly, if not more so. The manner of last year’s 2-16 to 1-9 defeat to Meath in the final left a bad taste in the mouth, and although the Leinster champions showed their worth when they went on to claim the All-Ireland title afterwards, the defeat hurt the Kerry brains trust pretty badly.

The management must take some major kudos from Sunday’s victory as the game plan of playing the ball early and long into space worked to perfection. Without the ball they worked like demons and it would be fair to say that Kerry’s collective defending was a lesson in the art of expending every last bit of energy for the cause.

The marshalling of Armagh star Aimee Mackin was one of the key elements of the victory. Mackin is one of the great talents of ladies football, a real life superstar, but she was made to look ordinary enough by a combination of Julie O’Sullivan, Ciara O’Brien and a sometimes sweeping Emma Costelloe.

The importance of Costelloe coming back to the Kerry fold cannot be understated. The Firies girl adds a steel and presence around the middle of the field that gives Kerry a solidity when the screw is turned. Costelloe does a lot of the unseen dirty work that is sometimes under appreciated by the ordinary punter but is absolutely adored by management and team mates. The engine room enforcer, Costelloe is a perfect foil for her outstanding partner Lorraine Scanlon.

Likewise, Cáit Lynch a player that literally travelled the globe for a couple of years but came back last year an even better player than the one that left. It would almost be an insult to compare Lynch to a fine wine, after all she is still only 29, but her driving runs and dogged determination inspire the others to similar heights, and pound for pound the Castleisland girl has to be one of the best footballers in the country. Her 53rd minute equaliser was crucial to Kerry’s win, and she showed admirable leadership time and again.

Former Ireland soccer manager Giovanni Trappatoni used to love players that had what he referred to as ‘character’ and Danielle O’Leary showed plenty of it when introduced. This was a trait shown throughout though, and the likes of Ciara Murphy, Aishling O’Connell and Niamh Carmody mightn’t have been as spectacular, but they put their bodies on the line when needed as well.

With the monkey off their back and Division One football secured, Kerry can look forward to the forthcoming Munster Championship semi final against Tipperary on May 8 with a huge degree of confidence. ACL injury victim Siofra O’Shea could be back to full training in the next couple of weeks, and Eilis Lynch is already chomping at the bit to see some action. Both will add greatly to competition for starting places.

For now, Kerry can bask in the glory of a job well done. Silverware doesn’t come along too often – this is only their second ever Division Two title after the first back in 2013, while you have to go back to 1990 to see the Kingdom’s name on the Division One cup. Maybe there is further success to come by way of a first Munster Championship since 2015? Like Danielle O’Leary said after the match, “why not us?”