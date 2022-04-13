Kerry

Kerry exorcise ’19 and ’21 demons to win rare and welcome League title

Silverware doesn’t come along too often – this is only Kerry’s second Division 2 title after the first in 2013, while you have to go back to 1990 to see the Kingdom’s name on the Division One cup

Aishling O'Connell in action against Shauna Grey of Armagh during the Lidl National Football League Division 2 Final at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Sportsfile Expand

Dan Kearney

The great LA Lakers centre, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, once said that ‘you can’t win unless you learn to lose’, and with Kerry’s experience of losing National League finals in 2019 and 2021 there was never a truer adage last Sunday as they released the hurt demons out in the open and produced a consummate performance when it was needed the most.

Abdul-Jabbar also said that ‘you can’t win unless you play as a unit’ and Kerry certainly bought into this way of thinking last Sunday. Whilst Danielle O’Leary rightly garnered the headlines after her tour de force off the bench, it was the trust that Kerry had in the sum of their own abilities as a team that drove them to the victory in the end.

