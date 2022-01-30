Kerry draw no comfort from conceding late equaliser to Kildare in testing League opener in Newbridge

Gavin White in action against Kevin Flynn of Kildare during the Allianz Football League Division 1 match at St Conleth's Park in Newbridge, Kildare. Photo by Stephen Sportsfile

ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE DIVISON 1, ROUND 1

Kildare 0-13

Kerry 1-10

The wags might say Jack O’Connor could lay claim to both league points handed out in Newbridge this afternoon, but the Kerry manager drew no satisfaction from his current team coughing up a late equaliser and dropping a point against the county he formerly managed.

It looked for most of this tight, tense, often scrappy, sometimes tetchy, but always engaging contest that Killian Spillane’s fifth minute goal – poked across the goal line after Gavin White’s persistence created the chance – would be, in the main, the difference between Kerry escaping Newbridge with a win and leaving with less or nothing.

Instead, Kerry, having led by four points at half time, lost the second half by the same amount, but the visitors really threw a potential away in the last 10 minutes when they surrendered a three-point lead.

The goal was still separating the sides in the 64th minute – 1-10 to 0-13 – but Kildare dug deepest in the final ten to score the game’s final three points to come away with a fully deserved share of the points.

O’Connor spoke to the lack of movement in the Kerry forward line in the second half, not helped by the visitors getting bullied around midfield for much of the second period too, something that didn’t exactly come as a surprise to the Kerry manager.

The 15 minute delay to the start of the game says everything to how ‘box office’ the meeting of Kildare and Kerry was in Newbridge this a afternoon, though one suspects the natives packed into St Conleth’s Park more interested in the first coming of manager Glen Ryan than the return of erstwhile Lilywhite manager Jack O’Connor.

That O’Connor’s entrance on to the field with the Kerry players drew nothing more than warm applause from the travelling Kerry supporters suggested the Lilywhites focus was on their own business rather than directing anything – good or bad – at the man who managed them for the past two year but who skipped the chance to remain on for a third.

In hindsight, perhaps the home supporters knew they could leave it to their players to make it an uncomfortable return for O’Connor.

Indeed, the natives had a a mere thirty seconds to wait before the first score of the Ryan-era: Kevin O’Callaghan winning the throw-in and finding Paul Cribbin in a bit of unmanned real estate to land the first point.

Two minutes later Daniel Flynn peeled away from Jason Foley with the ball, found namesake Kevin Flynn who tapped it over the bar and Kildare were up an running.

Spillane’s goal was Kerry’s first score of the game, a scrappy but welcome green flag that gave Kerry an early foothold and something to hush the home crowd.

White was instrumental in its creation, and the Dr Crokes man continued to terrorise the Kildare defence with punchy runs that drew a couple of cynical and desperate fouls from Ben McCormack. The first saw McCormack unpunished bar the free awarded to White, and though the Kildare forward saw yellow for the second, the penalty was far greater for the Kerry man: O’Connor confirming the player injured his hamstring that saw him leave the game late in the first half.

In the meantime it was all a bit frantic with Sean O’Shea, Paudie Clifford, David Clifford and Tom O’Sullivan scoring for Kerry, as they opened up a 1-6 to 0-4 lead after 20 minutes.

Daniel Flynn was an outlet of sorts in the Kildare full forward line, as was Jimmy Hyland, but the home side couldn’t make any decent ball stick and they had to survive off scraps for much of the half.

Indeed, despite scoring four points (two frees) in the first half, Hyland almost turned a probing Paul Geaney ball past his own goalkeeper, Mark Donnellan, into the Kildare net.

It all tallied up to a 1-7 to 0-6 Kerry lead at half time, which Kerry and their manager would have been more than happy with.

Paul Geaney – who was subdued and less than incisive – kicked Kerry into a five-point lead but scores from Paddy Woodgate and midfielder Kevin Flynn made it 1-8 to 0-8 by the 46th minute and thereafter the game turned into the attritional battle it was billed as.

O’Connor frustration was largely borne from the unescapable fact that Kerry scored just two more points after Geaney’s score in the 37th minute. The first of those was from Paudie Clifford in the 56th minute, with Tony Brosnan following with a score a couple of minutes later, but Kildare’s dander was well up by now.

Paul Cribbin was winning vital ball around the middle, as was Kevin Feely, on now to bulwark the Kildare midfield.

Woodgate’s free made it a three-point game again in the 60th minute but the sense was if Kerry could mine a score, maybe two, they would see the game and the win out. Instead, Kildare kept coming at them: Woodgate again, then Hyland from play and finally Hyland converting a free in the 72nd minute to level it up and earn Kildare a deserved and valuable point.

KERRY: Shane Murphy, Dan O’Donoghue, Jason Foley, Tom O’Sullivan 0-1, Paul Murphy, Tadhg Morley, Gavin White, Sean O’Shea 0-3 (2f), Adrian Spillane, Micheál Burns, Paudie Clifford 0-2, Dara Moynihan, Killian Spillane 1-0, David Clifford 0-2, Paul Geaney 0-1.

Subs: Brian O Beaglaioch for G White (inj, 28), Jack Savage for M Burns (ht), Tony Brosnan 0-1 for K Spillane (48), Greg Horan for D Moynihan (52),

KILDARE: Mark Donnellan, Mick O’Grady, Shea Ryan, Ryan Houlihan, Jack Sargent, James Murray, Tony Archbold, Kevin O’Callaghan, Kevin Flynn 0-2, Padraic Tuohy, Paul Cribbin 0-2, Ben McCormack, Paddy Woodgate 0-3 (1f), Daniel Flynn, Jimmy Hyland 0-6 (3f).

Subs: Kevin Feely for K O’Callaghan (ht), Neil Flynn for B McCormack (ht), Paddy McDermott for P Tuohy (52),

REFEREE: David Coldrick (Meath)