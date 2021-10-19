Kerry delegation to take wait-and-see approach to proposals at Congress

Kerry GAA Chairman Tim Murphy during the GAA Annual Congress 2020 at Croke Park. He's said that he and the Kerry delegation travel to this weekend's special congress on championship reform with an open mind Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Kerry GAA delegates to Special Congress on Saturday will take a wait-and see approach to the proposals around a new structure for the senior football championship and national league that will be debated and voted on.

Two new options to revamp the entire senior inter-county football structure – Proposal A and B – are expected to go before delegates on Saturday, with a 60% majority needed for either to pass.

Kerry GAA chairman Tim Murphy told The Kerryman on Tuesday that, while the proposals have been discussed with club delegates and with the Kerry senior footballers, the Kerry delegation have not been mandated to vote one way or the other, and that they will make their decision after what he hopes will be a “good debate” on the merits or otherwise of each proposal.

“The first thing to be said is that all the stakeholders, the senior players and the clubs, have been consulted,” Mr Murphy said.

“The Kerry players have expressed a preference for option B over A, while there has been diverse views from the clubs. Returning to, or retaining the Super 8 format, would be most reflective of the preference of most of the clubs over option A or B.

“At this point in time I would say we still don’t have enough information to make a definitive decision. On that basis I would hope for a good debate and discussion on Saturday so that we can then make a more informed decision.

"I don’t think the proposals have been that well debated nationally, and our stance is that we will reserve judgement until we hear more on Saturday and then make our decision from the floor.

Mr Murphy added: “We, as an Executive, will always try to take everyone’s view on board, and in a perfect world our decisions would reflect all those views, but of course that’s not possible.

“We have to make the best decision that gives Kerry the best chance of winning the All-Ireland every year.

“The challenge for us is that the existing system maybe isn’t giving us that many competitive games in Munster and that is a concern. Whatever way you look at it, that has to be a factor.

“I think there is a solution that can be arrived that that would benefit the majority, but whether than happens on Saturday remains to be seen.

“I would say that money and the financial element of any new structure will have no material bearing on how Kerry votes. I think in the grand scheme of things a million or two (euro) either way from the status quo won’t make any difference in the overall scale of the Association.

“Ultimately Kerry will vote for what we feel is best for Kerry GAA and the Kerry players.”