Kerry defender Cáit Lynch adds National League title to her list of honours after ‘trip of a lifetime’ with All Stars

There are not too many players who are still playing football that can lay claim to the amount of honours that Cáit Lynch has won in the game. Her impressive haul boasts a trio of Munster Championships, an O’Connor Cup with UCC, a couple of All Stars, two Munster Intermediate and one All-Ireland Club Championship with Castleisland Desmonds, a National League Division Two medal and now after last Saturday, a NFL Division One medal.

The one glaring omission is, of course, an All-Ireland SFC medal, but that is very much on the Castleisland woman’s bucket list. The National League Division One win is step in the right direction though, and Lynch sees it as a huge step forward for the team.

“We’ve had a lot of tough days in the past and I suppose for us and for any sports teams winning just kind of breeds more winning as well, so it was massive for us. We wanted to get to the league final at the start of the year, we’d a really great start and we did so well and got so far last year when we won the Division Two final and finally got over the line, that was massive for us,” she told The Kerryman after Saturday’s Croke Park win.

“To get to an All-Ireland final was a huge day. There was severe heartbreak in losing an All-Ireland final as well and there’s different ways that teams can react from that. We all decided to just put the head down for this year as well and I think that it’s really strengthened our team and our panel and our focus.

“We put in a really strong pre-season and it was great to play against the top teams in the country in Division One to see where we were. We know that teams are always at different stages during the league, so we’ll take that with a pinch of salt, but it’s still really great for us to actually get to perform well and to build on that momentum and go into the Munster Championship now and do well.”

Six Kerry players travelled to Austin Texas for the All Star tour the week before the League final and there was a fear out there that the travelling might affect the players’ performances on the day. The opposite was the case, however, and all of the travellers excelled, with one of them, Kayleigh Cronin, picking up the player of the match award. So, what did the players do to keep themselves fresh for Saturday?

“It didn’t really seem like we had much jet lag and we had the couple of days to try and sleep as much as we could and we came out on the right side of it today anyway. We had about twenty-six hours travelling on Wednesday; it was a long auld haul but we got home and we got a good lot of sleep.

“It’s probably one of the best weeks and a half that I’ve put down in a long time. To get to go over to Austin on an All Star trip was the trip of a lifetime, but then for us the goal was always to try and win Division One and that was our focus even when we went over to Austin.

“We’d done our research and Louise Galvin, who’s kind of used to doing a lot of travelling with the Irish rugby sevens, she gave us a lot of advice on how to avoid jet lag as much as we could as well so we were trying to do that as much as we could.

“Things like lots of water, protein, compression socks, walk, sleep as much as we could at the right times. Yeah, we tried to plan it out. We enjoyed it but we minded ourselves and we were focused on the final. It’s been a pretty great week and a half,” said a delighted Lynch.