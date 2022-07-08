Kerry County SHC: Kilmoyley, Lixnaw and Ballyduff tipped to advance

GARVEY’S COUNTY SHC GROUP 2 ROUND 3

Dr Crokes v Kilmoyley

Friday, July 8

Austin Stack Park, 7.30pm

Without wanting to come across as patronising, is it possible that Dr Crokes played their final? One is always inclined to think so about an underdog side who puts in a level of performance one wasn’t quite expecting.

All the same the manner of the Lewis Road outfit’s performance on the weekend tells us that John Lenihan’s charges aren’t likely to be satisfied by a pat on the back.

These guys are here to play. Whether they’re good enough to win – and remember they didn’t actually win last weekend despite their fine performance – is another story entirely.

At this moment in time, we’d probably have to err on the side of caution and say no. They were good and determined and dogged against Abbeydorney on Saturday evening, but ultimately they were a touch limited up front. Too much reliant on the excellent Mark Heffernan for return.

Watching on from main stand in Austin Stack Park, just to the right of the press box right up at the back, John Meyler would have been making a mental note of that – don’t give Heffernan as much space as Abbeydorney did, and don’t give away frees within the Kerry senior’s scoring ambit, particularly for three-pointers.

All in all it would be inconceivable that the Crokes could dump the reigning county and provincial champions from the competition at this stage.

Sure Kilmoyley were disappointing enough by their own standards against O’Dorney last time out, but something tells us that Meyler was never going to have his men peaking from the group phase. Especially not, and again no disrespect intended, when they were drawn in a group with the Crokes.

No, Kilmoyley will build their way up in this year’s championship. Of course, it’s quite likely they’ll still be without their talisman, Daniel Collins, for this weekend, but they’ve got more than enough talent besides to get the job done here.

The potential loss of James Godley through injury is another consideration and their defence wasn’t exactly watertight against O’Dorney, but still they’ve got to be favourites.

Verdict: Kilmoyley

GARVEY’S COUNTY SHC GROUP 3 ROUND 3

Ballyheigue v Lixnaw

Saturday, July 9

Austin Stack Park, 1.30pm

Okay so he’s back and now that he’s back and has thirty minutes hurling under his belt, Lixnaw are going to be that much more formidable from here on out.

The he, of course, is Shane Conway. The Lixnaw maestro with the ability to turn games on his own. To stand any chance of winning the Neilus Flynn this year, the Hermitage Park outfit are going to need the Fitzgibbon Cup winner at his very best.

Manager Conor Gleeson’s policy of slowly introducing him is the right one. After a long season with the Kerry seniors and that injury picked up against Wexford he deserved to be treated with kid gloves a little.

We suspect that his introduction last weekend against a very impressive looking Crotta O’Neills was more to do with this weekend in mind than last weekend’s clash in Austin Stack Park. Still Lixnaw will be relatively wary after an eight-point defeat at the hands of their neighbours in Kilflynn.

It’s not much better than how Ballyheigue fared against them in the first round – a nine-point defeat for the sea-siders – so there probably shouldn’t be very much of anything between these sides on Saturday afternoon, should there?

Probably not and, yet, with Conway back from the start, plus a game last weekend while Ballyheigue were having a fallow weekend, Lixnaw probably are that bit better placed. They are, after all, a team which tends to gather a bit of momentum the longer the championship goes on.

With John ‘Tweak’ Griffin back in the fold (he scored three points on Sunday), with the Shanahan brothers back to fitness, with John Buckley manning one of the defensive berths, they’re a pretty strong looking side all-in-all.

That said we do genuinely believe that Ballyheigue are a side on the up again after some difficult times. Their inter-county players are the driving force behind this team, as good as if not better than anything out there – Michael Leane and Colin Walsh.

They’ve got some nice up and coming talent sprinkled throughout the side with Nathan Guerin another on the vanguard of that generation of players. If there’s one worry we have for Lixnaw it’s that Ballyheigue are due a scalp.

Verdict: Lixnaw

GARVEY’S COUNTY SHC GROUP 1 ROUND 3

Ballyduff v St Brendans

Saturday, July 9

Austin Stack Park, 3pm

Is there more to come from Ballyduff after last weekend’s draw with Causeway?

Undoubtedly there is. Mickey Boyle, despite playing in the forwards and later at midfield, ended with no score. Do you see that happening again? Same for Pádraig Boyle, with just three frees, albeit that he played quite deep? Surely you’d think there’s more to come there too.

All-in-all there was quite a bit of wasteful ness from the green and white against Causeway last weekend, but somehow we don’t think Garry O’Brien will be getting unduly concerned about that. Coming into the fray a week after Causeway there was always bound to be a few cobwebs to be blown out of the system to begin with.

With players like Kyle O’Connor, Adam Segal and Kevin O’Carroll stepping up to the plate, Ballyduff are in a pretty decent place all things considered at the moment. They’ve also got a small bit of an advantage over St Brendans in that a draw will do them to advance to the quarter-finals.

Ordinarily you’d think a draw somewhat more unlikely in hurling than in football, but with two draws already out of six games played and the typical closeness of competition in this championship, you wouldn’t rule it out entirely would you?

Still something tells us that with St Brendans’ desperation to salvage something from their campaign after a disappointing first round performance against Causeway, it’ll be win or bust for both sides on Saturday afternoon.

One thing we shouldn’t do is overestimate how disappointing St Brendans were in that first round clash with Causeway. There were times they looked quite good, it came down to two goals against them on a squally enough evening for hurling in Stack Park.

Like Ballyduff they too can improve. To play week on week is probably better, but Ben O’Connor is sure to have done quite a lot of work in the last ten days or so to rectify what ailed them last time out.

They’ll still be without their two best players from last year, however, and that alone could and maybe should swing it.

Verdict: Ballyduff