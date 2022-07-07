Kerry County SFL: All to play for across the divisions on final weekend

After ten games and the bones of four months, we stand on the cusp of knowing nearly all the permutations for promotion and relegation across the six divisions of the County Senior Football Leagues.

We say nearly because one or two divisions won’t quite be completed this weekend. Division 4 for instance won’t come to a conclusion this weekend with Ardfert’s game against Tarbert not going ahead due to St Brendans' participation in the County Senior Hurling Championship on Saturday afternoon in Austin Stack Park.

That somewhat skews it, all games in the final round would, in an ideal world, be played concurrently. With some back games taking place in the last seven days, that’s obviously not always possible.

Indeed, some of those games have had a profound effect on the state of play across the divisions. Two results in Division 1, An Ghaeltacht’s defeat of Kenmare Shamrocks, and Rathmore’s of Spa, over the weekend definitively ruled Spa out of the running for the Division 1 title, and saw Kenmare Shamrocks relegated.

An Ghaeltacht have a chance of avoiding the drop still, but will need to beat title-challenging Dingle in Gallarus this weekend to stand any chance. Dingle are level on points with Austin Stacks – who face Spa away – and Dr Crokes – who travel to the relegated Kenmare.

In Division 2 Glenbeigh / Glencar secured their Division 2 status for another season with a comprehensive victory over the already relegated Annascaul, 1-19 to 0-9, which condemned John Mitchels to the drop.

Listry still have an outside chance of avoiding the drop themselves if results go their way. They face John Mitchels away this weekend. Na Gaeil are another side in danger of the drop, but they face a Milltown / Castlemaine side with nothing to play for having secured their promotion.

Castleisland Desmonds, meanwhile, face off against Kilcummin in Castleisland for the right to be promoted as champions on the line.

In Division 3 there are four teams still in contention for the final two promotion spots – Glenflesk are confirmed as champions already. Currow face relegation threated St Senans; Ballydonoghue are away to Glenflesk; Firies host mid-table Skellig Rangers; and Brosna host mid-table Churchill.

The hinge division is interesting in that four teams are in relegation bother. The two teams on five points St Senans and Dromid Pearses are best placed, while Crokes B and Firies on three have more work to do. Dromid interestingly are away to Dr Crokes, while St Pats host mid-table Renard in Blennerville.

In Division 4 Castlegergory's victory over Scaraglin – 1-10 to 0-5 – really pitched the East Kerry outfit in the teeth of a relegation battle. Those were two points Scart really could have done with.

They can still avoid the drop, however, if results go their way. They’ll need at the very least to beat mid-table Keel away this weekend, while Beale face Austin Stacks B away and Cromane travel to mid-table Castleregory.

The promotion situation will only become apparent in this division as soon as the Tarbert v Ardfert game is fixed in the coming weeks. Knocknagoshel, however, can secure a top three spot with a win on the road to neighbours Duagh.

In Division 5 Sneem/Derrynane and Waterville will battle it out for the last promotion spot. Helpfully this will be something of a straight fight with the two sides facing off against one and other this weekend. If Sneem/Derrynane win on the road to Waterville they should qualify for a play-off.

Asdee, Laune Rangers B, and Ballylongford are all tied on four points and are in danger of the drop. Asdee host Rangers B, while Ballylongford’s game with the already-promoted Ballyduff won't be played this weekend due to the County Hurling Championship.

FIXTURES

Thursday, July 7

County SFL Division 2

Na Gaeil V Milltown/Castlemaine 19:30

County SFL Division 4

Cordal V Fossa 19:30

Friday, July 8

County SFL Division 1

Gneeveguilla V Rathmore 19:30

County SFL Division 2

John Mitchels V Listry 19:30

Laune Rangers V Templenoe 19:30

County SFL Division 4

Keel V Scartaglin 19:30

Saturday, July 9

County SFL Division 1

An Ghaeltacht V Dingle 18:00

Spa V Austin Stacks 18:00

Kenmare V Dr. Crokes 18:00

St Mary's V Kerins O'Rahilly's 19:30

Legion V Ballymacelligott 19:30

County SFL Division 2

Listowel Emmets V Annascaul 19:30

Castleisland Desmonds V Kilcummin 19:30

Beaufort V Glenbeigh-Glencar 19:30

County SFL Division 3

St Pats V Renard 19:30

Glenflesk V Ballydonoghue 19:30

Currow V St Senan's 19:30

Dr. Crokes B V Dromid Pearses 19:30

Firies V Skelligs Rangers 19:30

Brosna V Churchill 19:30

County SFL Division 4

Austin Stacks V Beale 19:30

Duagh V Knocknagoshel 19:30

Castlegregory V Cromane 19:30

County SFL Division 5

Moyvane V St Michael's-Foilmore 19:00

Waterville V Sneem/Derrynane 19:30

Asdee V Laune Rangers 19:30