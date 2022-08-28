Kerry County Senior Football Championship dates, times and venues set for first round of group games

The first round of group phase games in the County SFC take place on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, September 9, 10 and 11 at neutral venues

The dates, times and venues for the first round of Group Phase games of the Garvey’s SuperValu County Senior Football Championship have been announced by the Kerry Competitions Control Committee (CCC) this evening, with first round matches taking place at neutral venues.

Defending champions Austin Stacks start their title defence in Austin Stack Park against 2021 Intermediate champions Na Gaeil, some of whose players faced the Rockies in last year’s County SFC semi-final as part of the St Brendan’s Board team. The game will be the first of the championship, with an 8pm start under lights on Friday, September 9.

Last year’s beaten finalists, Kerins O’Rahillys – who will be without Jack Savage and Cormac Coffey, both of whom will be relocated to Dubai for work reasons – take on one of the competition favourites, and recent back-to-backs champions, East Kerry, on Saturday, September 10 at Austin Stack Park at 7.30pm. That game will be the second of a double-header that begins with the meeting of Mid Kerry and West Kerry at 5.30pm.

Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney will host a double-header on Sunday, September 11 with Shannon Rangers facing Kenmare Shamrocks at 2pm before neighbours Templenoe and South Kerry engage each other at 3.45pm.

The other fixtures will be stand alone games in Milltown (Dr Crokes v St Kierans), Killorglin (Dingle v Spa) and Castleisland (St Brendans v Feale Rangers).

Meanwhile, the fixtures for the County U-21 and Junior Hurling Championships have been made. All U-21 games will be played on Sunday, September 4 at 2.30. The first named team in both competitions has home venue, and there will be extra-time (if needed) and a result on the day for all fixtures. A Junior Championship preliminary games between St Pats East Kerry and Causeway C will be played the same day.

COUNTY SFC FIXTURES (GROUP PHASE ROUND 1)

GROUP 1

Sunday, September 11 at 2.30pm

Dr Crokes v St Kierans in Milltown

Sunday, September 11 at 2pm

Shannon Rangers v Kenmare Shamrocks in Fitzgerald Stadium

GROUP 2

Saturday, September 10 at 7.30pm

Kerins O’Rahillys v East Kerry in Austin Stack Park

Sunday, September 11 at 2.30pm

Dingle v Spa in Killorglin

GROUP 3

Friday, September 9 at 8pm

Austin Stacks v Na Gaeil in Austin Stack Park

Saturday, September 10 at 5.30pm

Mid Kerry v West Kerry in Austin Stack Park

GROUP 4

Saturday, September 10 at 4pm

St Brendans v Feale Rangers in Castleisland

Sunday, September 11 at 3.45pm

Templenoe v South Kerry in Fitzgerald Stadium

County U-21 Hurling Championship Round 1

Sunday, September 4 at 2.30pm

Ballyduff v Ballyheigue

Abbeydorney v Tralee Parnells

St. Brendans v Lixnaw

Crotta O’Neills v Kilgarvan/Kenmare/Crokes

County Junior Hurling Championship Preliminary Round

Sunday, September 4 at 2pm

St Pats East Kerry v Causeway C (A) at venue TBC

Round 1 (dates TBC)

Duagh v Ballyheigue C

St Brendans C v Tralee Parnells B

Kenmare v Rathmore

Dr. Crokes B v Winner of (A)