Kerry County Senior Football Championship dates, times and venues set for first round of group games

Austin Stacks start their title defence on Friday, September 9 against Na Gaeil at Austin Stack Park, Tralee
The dates, times and venues for the first round of Group Phase games of the Garvey’s SuperValu County Senior Football Championship have been announced by the Kerry Competitions Control Committee (CCC) this evening, with first round matches taking place at neutral venues.
Defending champions Austin Stacks start their title defence in Austin Stack Park against 2021 Intermediate champions Na Gaeil, some of whose players faced the Rockies in last year’s County SFC semi-final as part of the St Brendan’s Board team. The game will be the first of the championship, with an 8pm start under lights on Friday, September 9.
Last year’s beaten finalists, Kerins O’Rahillys – who will be without Jack Savage and Cormac Coffey, both of whom will be relocated to Dubai for work reasons – take on one of the competition favourites, and recent back-to-backs champions, East Kerry, on Saturday, September 10 at Austin Stack Park at 7.30pm. That game will be the second of a double-header that begins with the meeting of Mid Kerry and West Kerry at 5.30pm.
Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney will host a double-header on Sunday, September 11 with Shannon Rangers facing Kenmare Shamrocks at 2pm before neighbours Templenoe and South Kerry engage each other at 3.45pm.
The other fixtures will be stand alone games in Milltown (Dr Crokes v St Kierans), Killorglin (Dingle v Spa) and Castleisland (St Brendans v Feale Rangers).
Meanwhile, the fixtures for the County U-21 and Junior Hurling Championships have been made. All U-21 games will be played on Sunday, September 4 at 2.30. The first named team in both competitions has home venue, and there will be extra-time (if needed) and a result on the day for all fixtures. A Junior Championship preliminary games between St Pats East Kerry and Causeway C will be played the same day.
COUNTY SFC FIXTURES (GROUP PHASE ROUND 1)
GROUP 1
Sunday, September 11 at 2.30pm
Dr Crokes v St Kierans in Milltown
Sunday, September 11 at 2pm
Shannon Rangers v Kenmare Shamrocks in Fitzgerald Stadium
GROUP 2
Saturday, September 10 at 7.30pm
Kerins O’Rahillys v East Kerry in Austin Stack Park
Sunday, September 11 at 2.30pm
Dingle v Spa in Killorglin
GROUP 3
Friday, September 9 at 8pm
Austin Stacks v Na Gaeil in Austin Stack Park
Saturday, September 10 at 5.30pm
Mid Kerry v West Kerry in Austin Stack Park
GROUP 4
Saturday, September 10 at 4pm
St Brendans v Feale Rangers in Castleisland
Sunday, September 11 at 3.45pm
Templenoe v South Kerry in Fitzgerald Stadium
County U-21 Hurling Championship Round 1
Sunday, September 4 at 2.30pm
Ballyduff v Ballyheigue
Abbeydorney v Tralee Parnells
St. Brendans v Lixnaw
Crotta O’Neills v Kilgarvan/Kenmare/Crokes
County Junior Hurling Championship Preliminary Round
Sunday, September 4 at 2pm
St Pats East Kerry v Causeway C (A) at venue TBC
Round 1 (dates TBC)
Duagh v Ballyheigue C
St Brendans C v Tralee Parnells B
Kenmare v Rathmore
Dr. Crokes B v Winner of (A)