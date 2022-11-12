Kerry County IFC Final: Rathmore look slightly more ready to take the step back up to senior

KERRY PETROLEUM COUNTY IFC FINAL

An Ghaeltacht v Rathmore

Sunday, November 13

Austin Stack Park, 2pm

It possibly isn’t the decider that everyone was expecting at the start of the season, or even in advance of the semi-finals last weekend, but there are the ingredients for an absolute cracker when Rathmore and An Ghaeltacht come face-to-face in the county IFC final at Austin Stack Park on Sunday.

With a spot in the provincial campaign, and a much-coveted return to the senior ranks in 2023, in store for the winners, no stone will be left unturned by the East Kerry and West Kerry outfits as they bid to crown their very impressive progressions through the competition with silverware.

From the moment Rathmore laid down a marker by shooting 3-38 in their opening two group victories, over St Mary’s and Glenflesk respectively, there was a feeling around the county that Denis Moynihan’s charges would go a long way.

Already qualified for the last eight, they were beaten by a point in their last group outing, against Milltown / Castlemaine, before they were involved in probably the best game of this championship when they prevailed by the bare minimum against Laune Rangers (3-11 to 1-16) in the proverbial hum-dinger of a quarter-final.

Coming through such a rip-roaring encounter against the Killorglin side was bound to breed resilience among the Rathmore ranks, and despite the long break from competitive fare, they emphatically showed that they were still in a very good place against Beaufort last Sunday.

Having been eliminated by their Mid Kerry opponents last season, and with four of their squad only returning from divisional duty during the week, Rathmore knew that they had to be close to their best, and after a dodgy start, that’s exactly the way that it turned out.

Ciarán Kennedy’s early green flag for Beaufort could have rattled them, but Rathmore responded superbly, John Moynihan finding the net, and by half-time, they enjoyed a five-point cushion (1-7 to 1-2). When Chrissy Spiers added a second goal on the resumption, the winners were, pretty much, home and dry.

“We were kind of nervous enough going back, especially after they toppled us last year, but we put in savage work all the year, to be quite honest, fierce commitment, and the performance was very good. We had a shaky start, we could have been down two goals, which would have changed the whole game, but we rallied after that,” said manager Moynihan.

An Ghaeltacht are also in the final totally on merit, even though their advancement to this stage is one of the slightly unexpected variety. And that is most certainly the case when you consider that they were pipped by a point in their first group stage game against Glenbeigh / Glencar.

With backs firmly to the wall at that early stage, Micheál O’Shea’s team had no more margin for error. Now was the time to stand up and be counted. Edging out Kilcummin in Gallarus, and then surprising Desmonds in Castleisland, told us an awful lot about the character of the westerners.

Confidence now boosted, and with momentum behind them, An Ghaeltacht did just about enough to dispatch the challenge of Gneeveguilla in the quarter-finals (1-14 to 2-8) before they came out of the county championship hibernation to test their mettle against Killarney Legion last Sunday.

In terrible weather conditions, this was a contest where rolling up the sleeves and rebounding from setbacks was going to tell the tale, and that’s the way it turned out. While their shooting, for long spells, was all over the shop, An Ghaeltacht never lost belief.

Coming back from four points down in the second half to bring the sides to parity by the finish, there was only one team that stood up to the extra-time examination. With Dara Ó Sé in inspirational form up front, the former All-Ireland senior club finalists controlled the added 20 minutes in great style.

Killarney Legion were, unquestionably, the pre-match favourites, and that probably helped An Ghaeltacht, as did the fact that they had all their team preparing together in recent weeks, compared to their opponents. But that takes nothing away from the reality that they were most deserving winners.

“We’re delighted, obviously we went in as underdogs, but I think, on the day, we were probably the better team. We probably made hard work of it at times, but that’s winter football for you. We ground it out, fair play to Legion, they put up a massive battle, extra-time, the whole hog, I’m just glad to come out with the win,” said the An Ghaeltacht boss.

With that, the focus now switches to Sunday in Tralee. With Paul Murphy and Shane Ryan bringing that inter-county experience, and winning habit, back into the mix, Rathmore are currently brimming with self-assurance. The manner in which they took care of Beaufort will only add to that.

Murphy will anchor a defence that stood up excellently to an impressive-looking Beaufort attack, the Ryans, Mark and Cathal, are a formidable midfield partnership, while sharp-shooters John Moynihan and Chrissy Speirs will be hoping to continue from where they left off last weekend.

Relatively free of injuries, Rathmore are in a good spot. That’s not the case with An Ghaeltacht however. Ruaidhri Ó Beaglaoich is facing into another long lay-off, Tomás Ó Sé has to be a serious doubt after his early withdrawal against Killarney Legion, while Adam MacAmhlaoibh didn’t make it back out for the second period of extra-time.

Well organised however, full of brimstone and passion, and with key figures like Brian Ó Beaglaoich, captain Roibeard Ó Sé, Éanna Ó Conchúir and semi-final superstar Dara Ó Sé in their ranks, this side are showing no signs of taking a backward step. Against anybody.

With weather conditions totally unpredictable at this time of the year, it is almost fool-hardy to expect a footballing classic, but, at the same time, with the dirty petrol well and truly flushed out of their respective systems, there is the likelihood of improved performances from both Rathmore and An Ghaeltacht this weekend.

If that turns out to be the case, then the crowd at Austin Stack Park will be well entertained. As for a prediction, An Ghaeltacht really had to go to the well last Sunday, and have their injury headaches to contend with.

For that reason, and with Rathmore potentially more ready to take the final step, the East Kerry side get the nod.

Verdict: Rathmore