Kerry coordinators, principals and teachers thanked for smooth running of Cumann na mBunscol games

At the recent AGM of Cumann na mBunscol Chiarraí, chairman Tomás Ó hAiniféin thanked all the coordinators for the various Cumann na mBunscol competitions, and the principals and teachers who cooperated very positively to ensure all competitions were completed in an extremely busy few months.

The handball was the first away followed by the cross country running, boys football, girls football, hurling and the camogie which was completed in June. Mr Ó hAiniféin thanked the Austin Stack Park, Abbeydorney and Firies field committees for providing their fine facilities for the finals and congratulated all the boys and girls who participated in the finals, the first finals since 2019.

He also congratulated all the boys and girls who were chosen to play in the primary game and the Mini Sevens in Croke Park and he played special tribute to Comhairle na Mumhan for their continued support of the Primary Games. He thanked his fellow officers for their tremendous dedication in the promotion of Gaelic Games in the schools throughout the county and paid special tribute to long serving handball officer Seán Ó Domhaill who held his position from 1994 right up to the Pandemic in early 2020. Míle buíochas a Sheáin as ucht do dhílseach agus obair tríd na blianta.

Secretary Geraldine Behan gave a detailed account of the activities of the Cumman following the lifting of the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions last March. She detailed all the competitions played during the very busy window just prior to Easter and during the last term and she thanked Allianz for their continued support of Cumann na mBunscol activities throughout the country. She also congratulated Kevin Enright who was elected as Development Officer to Cumann na mBunscol na Mumhan.

Best wishes were extended to two schools in the county who are short-listed for the Cornmarket National Awards, namely Scoil Eoin Baiste, Lios Póil for their project ar chur chun cinn na Gaeilge agus an cultúr, and Scoil Náisiúnta Ard Fearta who are short listed for the School of the Year Award. The winning projects will be announced at the national awards ceremony in Letterkenny on March 3. In the County PR category Kerry is also on a short-list.

The following officers were elected to the Cumann na mBunscol Chiarraí executive for the coming year: Uachtarán – Seán Mac tSithigh; Cathaoirleach – Tomás Ó hAiniféin; Leaschathaoirleach – Caoimhín Mac Ionrachtaigh; Runaí – Geraldine Ní Bheachán; Leas Runaí – Clíona Ní Chofaigh; Oifigí Caidreamh Poiblí – Joanne Ní Bhrosnacháin, Caoimhín Mac Ionnrachtaigh, Tomás Ó hAiniféin agus Micheál Ó hIarlaithe; Cisteoirí – Mícheál Ó hIarlaithe; Oifigh Iomanaíochta/ Camógaíochta – Conchúir Ó Cearnaigh; Oifigh Liathróid Láimhe – Le líonadh; Rásaíocht Tras Tíre – Maireád Ní Chiosáin; Toscaire go Bord an Chontae – Mary Jo Curran; Toscairí go Mumhan/Náisiúnta – Micheál Ó hIarlaithe, Colm Ó hAiniféin

Following the AGM a brief fixtures meeting was held and the following are the most immediate events on the calendar and all present were encouraged to participate in the upcoming Scór na bpáistí competitions.

Dates to note

February 23 – Cumann na mBunscol Quiz

March 8 – Cumann na mBunscol Cross-country running (subject to weather)

Mini-7s district competitions to be completed by March 16