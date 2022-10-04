Kerry Colleges senior football championship throws up two intriguing O’Sullivan Cup semi-finals

The Kerry colleges tend to be baseline for Kerry football, and it’s no exaggeration to say that Kerry’s successes over the past decade have played a part in Kerry’s annexation of the Sam Maguire Cup this year.

The script for the year ahead in colleges football already looks fascinating, with Presentation Milltown’s entry to the Munster Championship (Corn Uí Mhuirí) an exciting and intriguing addition to the mix.

St Brendan’s Killarney are the reigning Munster champions, Mercy Mounthawk won the Frewen Cup with some superb displays, while Tralee CBS saw off Coláiste na Sceilge in last year’s O’Sullivan Cup Final.

The Kerry Colleges SFC (O’Sullivan Cup) is the early benchmark for the Kerry schools, and four strong teams battle it out today (Wednesday) to reach the final.



Kerry Colleges SFC (O’Sullivan Cup) Semi-finals

St Brendans Killarney v Tralee CBS

Wednesday, October 5

Lewis Road, Killarney at 1pm

The Sem and The Green completely dominate the O’Sullivan Cup roll of honour and are first and joint second on the list of Corn Uí Mhuirí winners. Any clash between them tends to be hard-fought, and this one should be no exception. The Sem won their quarter-final with a bit to spare, 0-16 to 0-6, against a Colaiste na Sceilge side who beat them in this competition last year. Star of the show was Luke Crowley. He had 0-6, 2f in the first half alone and Cillian Courtney had 0-3 as The Sem led by 0-9 to 0-3 by half-time.

Worryingly for the Sem, Crowley departed with injury early on the restart, but the hard work was already done. In fairness, Coláiste na Sceilge were missing some top players on the day (they will be a much tougher proposition when the sides meet in the Corn Uí Mhuirí), but The Sem’s fast and accurate play bodes well for the future. Other stand-outs were Sean Fitzgerald and Maidhcí Lynch in defence, Darren Ryan in midfield, and Aodhan O’Neill and Jack Costello up front.

Tralee CBS beat Presentation Milltown by 0-10 to 0-7 in their quarter-final. Pres. Milltown are new kids on the block in terms of senior football – this is their first year competing in the Corn Uí Mhuirí, but that comes as no surprise as the school have shown brilliant progress in recent years. They caused a sensation by defeating a hotly fancied St Brendans outfit in the 2019 Dunloe Cup final and Mid Kerry’s superb showing in the Minor County Championship (losing the final in a replay) and the U-15 County Final (losing to Tralee) shows that they are drawing from a deep well of talent.

This game was a slow burner, with both sides playing a fairly defensive brand of football, but three unanswered points in the second quarter gave Milltown a deserved 0-6 to 0-2 lead at half-time. Free-taker Dara Hohan and high-fielding Kerry minor Liam Evans were outstanding for Milltown, while the experienced Ben Hanafin was leading Tralee’s resistance and played a stormer all through. The Green aren’t reigning champions for nothing, and the introduction of Jerh. Brosnan and Darragh Cunnane turned the tide in their favour.

SP Sliabh Luachra v Mercy Mounthawk

Wednesday, October 5

Fossa at 1pm

The quarter-final clash between SP Sliabh Luachra and IS Killorglin was probably the tie of the quarter-finals, with very little between two top teams. Rathmore were under the cosh early on and trailed by 1-9 to 1-5 at half-time despite Dara Nagle’s goal. Killorglin were well on top, and Rathmore could be thankful for some sterling defending by Daniel Sheehan and Pádraig Moynihan.

Kerry minor star Fionn Murphy in midfield was the best player on view, while bringing full forward Seán Finnegan out to the forty helped to reinvigorate Sliabh Luachra. Nonetheless, they trailed by 1-15 to 1-9 entering the third quarter and things looked bleak for them. However, a storming finish that saw Finnegan pick off 1-1 and further scores from James Doyle, Fionn Murphy, and Dara Nagle saw them hit 1-6 without reply to book their spot in the last four.

Mercy Mounthawk are on everybody’s radar. They won the Frewen Cup in consummate style last year (and should be formidable again at the grade this year). That said, they got a very real challenge against PS Corca Dhuibhne, conceding three goals to Cian Ó Cinnéide, Cathal Ó Dufaigh and Sean Ó Fianachta and keeper Michael Tansley making two great saves. Star of the show was Darragh O’Connor up front with 2-8, with Paddy Lane contributing 1-2, Niall Collins 1-1.

Rob Monahan’s performances in midfield for St. Brendans earned high plaudits in this year’s County Championship, and he contributed 0-4 in another stellar display. Mercy Mounthawk led by nine points at half-time, but Corca Dhuibhne adjusted brilliantly and a storming third quarter saw them cut the gap back to two points.

It was Mercy Mounthawk’s turn to find another gear, and they duly did so to finish very strongly with a deserved win but perhaps a slightly flattering margin. 4-15 to 3-8 - you won’t see scorelines like that too often this year!

Wednesday, October 5

O’Sullivan Shield Semi-finals

Coláiste na Sceilge v Presentation Milltown in Glenbeigh at 1pm

IS Killorglin v PS Chorca Dhuibhne in Keel at 1pm

