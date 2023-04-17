Kerry clubs Glenflesk, Crotta O’Neills and Spa win Munster Scór na nÓg titles

The Tralee Parnells quiz team of Donncha Buttimer, Karl Cronin, Brian Reidy and Aoife Trant, who were runner-up in the Munster Scór na nÓg final and qualifiers for the All-Ireland Final. Photo by John Tarrant

The Spa set dancers Roisín O'Sullivan, Isabelle Waters, Grace O'Connor, Áine O'Sullivan, Dara Brosnan, Diarmuid O'Donovan, Colm O'Connor and Oisín O'Sullivan celebrate their success at the 50th Munster Scor na nÓg finals. Photo by John Tarrant

The Crotta O'Neills group comprising Conor Breen, Thomas Breen, Sarah Murphy, Ellen Trant and Grace Hannon Linnane who collected Munster Scór na nÓg silverware in the Music Group category. Photo by John Tarrant

The Glenflesk ballad group that won their category at the Munster Scór na nÓg Final. Photo by John Tarrant

Saturday was a hugely satisfying day for three Kerry GAA clubs after they registered wins at the 50th Munster Scór na nÓg finals hosted in the Éire Óg GAA Pavilion in Ovens, Cork, with Glenflesk, Crotta O’Neills and Spa each coming home with a coveted provincial title.

Glenflesk’s ballad group of Aoise O’Donoghue, Muireann Healy, Abby Cronin, Cliona Moynihan, Patrick Mullane and Sarah O’Donoghue hit winning ways in a familiar category, as their offering of The Land of the Gael and Sailing off to the Yankee Land won favour over Carbery Rangers (Cork) and Kilmallock (Limerick) for the East Kerry club retain their Munster title.

Crotta O’Neills’ music group – under the guidance of their Cultural Officer Tom Breen – comprising of Conor Breen, Thomas Breen, Sarah Murphy, Ellen Trant and Grace Hannon Linnane delivered rousing tunes The Banks of Newfoundland and Andy McCann’s Reel to ensure a foot tapping response from the capacity attendance. That was good enough to better the intentions of Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas (Cork), Pallasgreen (Limerick) and Upperchurch/Drombane (Tipperary).

Not for the first time, Spa's set dancers collected Munster accolades, with their line up of Roisín O’Sullivan, Isabelle Waters, Grace O’Connor, Áine O’Sullivan, Dara Brosnan, Diarmuid O’Donovan, Colm O’Connor and Oisín O’Sullivan impressing the judges best. On doing so, Spa held off the efforts of Boherbue (Cork), Sliabh gCua (Waterford) and J K Brackens (Tipperary). After lifting the All-Ireland title last year the East Kerry club will be striving to make it back to back national titles.

In the Question Time event, a Tralee Parnells team of Donncha Buttimer, Karl Cronin, Brian Reidy and Aoife Trant, collected runner-up position behind Clonakilty to book a place in the All-Ireland finals.

Kerry’s other competing clubs were Piarsaigh na Dromoda (South Kerry) with entries in the Figure Dancing and Novelty Act, with their performance of The Yanks, while Glenflesk’s Norin Ni Eili sang a beautiful rendition of Sweet Inniscara in the in solo singing category, and Gobnait Ni Chroinion reciting Mary Ann McGee in the recitation/storytelling discipline.

The Munster champions and the top three teams in the Question Time go forward to the All Ireland Scór na nÓg finals on Saturday, May 6 in the INEC, Killarney.

The prizes were presented by Ger Ryan, Chairman, Munster GAA Council and Margaret Whelan, Chairperson, Munster Scór.

Results

Ceol Uirlise: Crotta O’Neills, Kerry

Bailéad Ghrúpa: Glenflesk, Kerry

Rince Seit: Spa, Kerry

Rince Fóirne: Newcastle, Tipperary

Amhránaíocht Aonar: Isabelle Moore (Carbery Rangers, Cork)

Aithriseoireacht: Daithí Kennedy (Templederry Kenyons, Tipperary)

Nuachleas: Banogue, Limerick

Tráth na gCeist: 1. Clonakilty, Cork; 2. Tralee Parnells, Kerry; 3. Newport, Tipperary.