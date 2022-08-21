Kerry club championship semi and quarter-final pairings confirmed

Annascaul corner-forward Shane Foley about to latch onto this breaking ball as Brosna midfielder Jamie O'Sullivan loses his balance as he tried to mount a challenge during their Kerry Petroleum Junior Premier Championship Group 2 Round 3 game in Brosna on Sunday. Annascaul play host next weekend to Fossa in Kennedy Park Photo by John Reidy

The semi-final and quarter-final pairings for the senior, intermediate, junior premier and junior club championships have been confirmed by the County Board with draws taking place on Sunday evening in Austin Stack Park.

The senior club semi-finals were, of course, pre-determined with Group A table-toppers Spa Killarney playing hosts next weekend to Kerins O'Rahillys, and Group B winners Templenoe at home to Dingle.

In the draws for the intermediate, junior premier and junior championship it’s a similar dispensation with the teams which topped groups seeded for home advantage against sides, which finished in second place in their groups.

In the intermediate club championship the draw for the quarter-finals sees Legion at home to Kilcummin; Rathmore at home to Laune Rangers; An Ghaeltacht at home to Gneeveguilla; and Beaufort at home to Glenflesk.

In the relegation process St Marys will face Dromid Pearses, and Glenbeigh/Glencar will face Ballydonoghue. Both games at a neutral venue.

In the junior premier club championship quarter-finals Listry are at home to Ballyduff; Annascaul host Fossa; Skellig Rangers welcome Ardfert; while Ballymac are at home to St Senans.

In the relegation process Castlegregory will meet Waterville, and St Michaels / Foilmore will play St Pats, Blennerville. Both games at a neutral venue.

In the junior club championship quarter-finals Cordal will play hosts to Finuge; Knocknagoshel welcome Sneem/Derrynane; Firies are at home to Scartaglen; while Reenard will host Tarbert in their newly refurbished South Kerry home.

These semi-final and quarter-final ties are due to take place next weekend – August 27 and 28 – with the CCC of the County Board to confirm the dates and times in the next day or so. The details should be known by tomorrow afternoon, possibly as soon as lunchtime.