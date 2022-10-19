Kerry claim four Joe McDonagh Cup Team of The Year spots

St Brendans Fionán Mackessy has been recognised on the McDonagh Cup team of the year for the third straight season Photo by Diarmuid Greene / Sportsfile

Four Kerry hurlers have been honoured on the GAA’s McDonagh Cup Team of The Year.

The Kingdom picked up the second most spots on the team following their run to their third McDonagh Cup decider in succession, with their conquerors in the final, Antrim, taking the lion’s share with seven positions going their way. The team is rounded out by two Carlow hurlers, one Down hurler and one from Offaly.

Three of Kerry’s representatives hail from the Ballyduff club with the Boyle brothers, Mikey and Pádraig, recognised alongside the break-out star of the Kingdom’s season, Eoin Ross. It was a first recognition for all three players on a McDonagh Cup selection.

Ross was recognised at number 4, with Mikey Boyle at seven alongside Kerry’s final representative, Fionán Mackessy of St Brendans. The Ardfert man was recognised on the fifteen for the third straight season, emphasising his quality and consistency.

Pádraig Boyle, meanwhile, was named as full-forward on the team. Considering he scored 3-64 across six McDonagh Cup matches there’s very little surprise there.

“The Joe McDonagh Cup once again delivered on its mandate of producing highly competitive, highly entertaining matches and finished with a stunning 5-22 to 4-24, Antrim-Kerry decider at Croke Park,” GAA President Larry McCarthy said after the announcement of the Team of the Year.

"There was no shortage of impressive displays throughout the campaign, which is reflected in the spread of five counties featuring here. It is a great honour for all of those who have been singled out as being worthy of special praise and I know it is an accolade that will be warmly welcomed by your families, clubs and supporters in your county.”

Tom Parsons, CEO of the GPA, added: “Congratulations to each of the players selected on the Joe McDonagh Team of the Year. Your individual performances stood out as being the best of the best in a great season in the competition. It is no surprise to see Antrim so strongly represented, but they were pushed all the way by Kerry in the decider and the Kingdom also have a strong presence. Well done too, to the Carlow, Offaly and Down hurlers who’ve been selected.”

Players from the Joe McDonagh Cup were asked to nominate outstanding performers in the competition, with an independent selection committee deliberating over the list of nominees.

The awards, meanwhile, will be presented at a gala black-tie function in Croke Park this Friday night. The show will be streamed live on gaa.ie from 7pm and will also feature the awards for the Ring, Rackard and Meagher Team of the Year and the Tailteann Cup Team of the Year as well as the presentation of the overall Players of the Year in the three championships.

Joe McDonagh TOTY Selection – Antrim (7) Kerry (4) Carlow (2) Offaly (1) Down (1)

1. Ryan Elliot (Antrim)

2. Joe Maskey (Antrim)

3. Gerard Walsh (Antrim) (Previous winner in 2020)

4. Eoin Ross (Kerry)

5. Fionan Mackessy (Kerry) (Previous winner in 2020, 2021)

6. Eoghan Campbell (Antrim)

7. Mikey Boyle (Kerry)

8. Keelan Molloy (Antrim) (Previous winner in 2020)

9. David Nally (Offaly)

10. Martin Kavanagh (Carlow)

11. Chris Nolan (Carlow) (Previous winner in 2020, 2021)

12. Dáithí Sands (Down) (Previous winner in 2019)

13. Conal Cunning (Antrim)

14. Pádraig Boyle (Kerry)

15. Ciarán Clarke (Antrim)