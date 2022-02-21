Kerry chairperson disappointed after ladies clash with Banner is postponed

Kerry joint ladies manager Declan Quill expressed his displeasure at the postponement of Kerry v Clare game in the National League on Sunday Photo by Brendan Moran / Sportsfile

The Kerry v Clare match, which was due to take place in Doonbeg on Saturday was postponed due to an unplayable pitch.

The secretary of Kerry LGFA Nora Fealey received a phone call Saturday morning at 10am from her Clare counterpart to say that they had inspected the Doonbeg pitch at 9.45 and that there was a lot of surface water on the field. Clare LGFA had no back up alternative venue to Doonbeg.

Speaking to The Kerryman, Kerry LGFA Chairperson Selina Looney said that she was extremely disappointed with the postponement of the game.

“It’s very dispiriting from a Kerry point of view,” she said.

“We literally had girls on the bus on the way to Clare as we had a number of different pick-up points on the way to the ferry in Tarbert.

"Girls had taken time off of work and other commitments to make themselves available for today.

“It’s hugely disappointing because Clare had no back up plan despite a directive going out from the LGFA during the week that home teams should have a back up 3G pitch in case something like this happened.

“We offered to play it on the Maguire pitches at UL as we just happen to have Under 14 and Under 16 teams playing challenges there so we could have used their time slots instead, but Clare wouldn’t agree to it. There was also a possibility of the pitch being available throughout the afternoon.

“The Central Council has now rearranged the game for February 27, which is supposed to be a free weekend, but who is to say that girls will be able to secure time off of work for this and they may have other commitments as well. It’s unfair that players have to try and reschedule time off again”.

In a tweet Kerry Ladies joint manager Declan Quill said: “Pity we weren’t told earlier. We had 40 girls sitting on the bus after coming from south Kerry, Cork etc. We had an alternative venue set up for Clare but they refused to play. Pure Joke. I get you Doonbeg will be ok next weekend though.

“Girls giving up work etc. Can every team now decide when the can and cannot play?”