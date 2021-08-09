Kerry chairman disappointed for GAA supporters after All-Ireland semi-final postponement

Kerry GAA has expressed disappointment for supporters who had planned for this weekend's now postponed All-Ireland semi-final

Kerry GAA chairman Tim Murphy has expressed disappointment for the Kerry supporters who had planned to travel to Croke Park this Sunday for the now deferred All-Ireland SFC semi-final against Tyrone.

Acknowledging the “very challenging times” around the Covid-19 virus, Mr Murphy said he looked forward to seeing the Kerry supporters in Croke Park for the rescheduled semi-final on Saturday, week, August 21.

A statement released by Kerry GAA, and signed by Mr Muprhy, said: “Today’s announcement to postpone the Kerry v Tyrone semi-final is a disappointment to us all. We are fully aware of the many Kerry supporters who had made plans to travel to Croke Park for Sunday’s game.

“Notwithstanding this however we acknowledge that at we are all living in very challenging times and Covid continues to circulate in our communities necessitating the decision by the National CCCC to push the fixture out by 6 days.

“The semi-final will now be played on Saturday, August 21st and we look forward to seeing the Kerry supporters back in Croke Park supporting our team on that date.”

The rescheduling of the semi-final comes after the Tyrone senior football camp has been hit with a number of positive Covid cases, which were confirmed this afternoon. The game will take place on Saturday, August 21, the day before the All-Ireland hurling final between Limerick and Cork.

The GAA said in a statement this afternoon that “this decision was taken following a status report received by the GAA relating to positive Covid cases in the Tyrone panel.”

The All-Ireland football final will now take place on Saturday September 4.

Dublin play Mayo in the first semi-final this Saturday evening in Croke Park.