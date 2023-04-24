Kerry cannot afford to fear themselves or Cork in this evening’s Munster U-20 football final

There are no two ways about it: Tomás Ó Sé and his players have much to consider ahead of this evening’s Munster under-20 football final against Cork if the county is to retain its provincial title.

Last Monday’s extra-time scare against Clare – and let’s be honest, Kerry could have lost that semi-final had the Banner a little more composure at critical times – might be just what this Kerry team needed, but there’s a fine line between getting a necessary wake-up call and getting the bejaysus frightened out of you.

Since that game, one imagines Ó Sé and his management team have been working on the six inches between the players’ ears as much as anything, though the elephant in the room – a defence that conceded four goals – can hardly be avoided either.

The dilemma for the Kerry management in the early part of last week would have centred around a stick or twist decision: did they rush to make wholesale personnel changes to the starting defence (very few of the back nine covered themselves in glory against Clare if we’re being honest) or did they even have the personnel to make those changes. And would remedial surgery to the team only further erode what would have been brittle enough confidence for 24 to 48 hours after that semi-final scramble.

As it turns out, the Kerry management have resisted to change anything, with the exception of bringing in Jack Clifford into the forward unit to replace the suspended Rob Monahan who was red carded in the 61st minute for an off the ball incident brought to the referee’s attention by one of his umpires.

Monahan scored four points from play and converted a ‘45’, and the Ardfert man’s loss to the team cannot be underestimated.

Tomás Ó Sé is right, of course, when he said after last week’s game “we’re in a Munster final, that was the target tonight” and tonight’s game in Pairc Uí Chaoimh could easily take on a very different dynamic from the off. Where it was Clare that started on the front foot in Tralee last week, and had two goals scored by the 13th minute, maybe Kerry can take the initiative from the throw-in and dictate the terms of engagement. At least that’s what Ó Sé will have been hammering into his players this week.

It cannot be forgotten that a lot of these Kerry players are still teenagers, were playing in front of a home crowd, and with a certain expectation that the home side was going to win the game, and maybe with a bit to spare. With the benefit of a serious gut-check against a very game Clare side, the hope for Kerry is that the opening night nerves have been overcome now, and the players will be able to express themselves better tonight against Cork.

Certainly the Kerry forwards, for the most part, held up their end of the bargain, and 1-20 (0-16 after normal time) is very decent scoring at this level. Clearly William Shine is one of Kerry’s go to forwards, but needless to say the Legion man will be a marked man by Cork in the final.

Cian McMahon, Aaron O’Shea and goal scorer Keith Evans all put in a decent shift against Clare, but more will be needed from Thomas O’Donnell, while Clifford will need to prove he is worth his call-up in Monahan’s absence.

Cork’s passage to what will be the county’s 13th consecutive Munster U-20/U-21 final was somewhat easier than Kerry’s. The Rebels brushed aside Limerick by 2-14 to 0-6, and were never really troubled by the Shannonsiders in Pairc Ui Chaoimh. Indeed, all Limerick’s half dozen points came from frees, with not a single score from play. Cork led 1-6 to 0-6 at half time, the goal coming from Hugh O’Connor just before the break. The second goal was scored by O’Connor’s second half replacement Niall Kelly, and the indications are that this is a very strong, balanced and capable Cork team.

Victory for Cork tonight would see the Rebel county draw level, 29 each, with Kerry at the top of the Munster U-20 roll of honour, but it will be a place in the All-Ireland semi-finals that is what both teams will be focussed on.

Maybe Cork will be just too good for Kerry, regardless of how the defending champions improve over the week. And yet the hope is that those rocky moments against Clare were just that - moments, in an otherwise decent performance during which Kerry played some really good football and kicked some very good scores.

Ó Sé was correct when he said “the one thing, at underage level, in particular, is that Cork have no fear of Kerry.”

The key to this Munster Final is that Kerry now don’t go into the lion’s den fearing worse. More importantly, we’d suggest, is that after their extra-time fright against Clare, Kerry don’t go into the next game fearing themselves.

MUNSTER U-20 FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL

Cork v Kerry

Monday, April 24

Pairc Ui Chaoimh, Cork at 7.30pm (live on TG4)

Kerry team to play Cork: Kieran Mackessy (Finuge), Cian O’Donoghue (St Marys), Andrew Moynihan (Rathmore), Joey Nagle (Austin Stacks), Killian O’Sullivan (Glenflesk), Armin Heinrich (Austin Stacks), Paudie O’Leary (Gneeveguilla), Killian Burke (Milltown/Castlemaine), Caolán O’Connell (Castlegregory), Thomas O’Donnell (Castlegregory), Cian McMahon (Dr Crokes), Keith Evans (Keel), Jack Clifford (St Michaels/Foilmore), William Shine (Legion), Aaron O’Shea (Listry).

Subs: Michael Tansley (Austin Stacks), Dara O’Callaghan (Kilcummin), Cian Lynch (Glenflesk), Luke Crowley (Glenflesk), Adam Segal (Ballyduff), Cian Foley (Kilcummin), Rob Stack (Beale), Mark Casey (Templenoe), Dylan Roche (Glenflesk)

Cork team to play Kerry: C Dungan (Carrigaline); D Twomey (Ballinascarthy), J O'Driscoll (Valley Rovers), D Murray (Glanmire); T O'Mahony (Castlehaven), T Walsh (Kanturk), S Brady (Ballygarvan); E Nash (Douglas), S Dore (Ballincollig); O Corcoran (St Mary's), L O'Connell (Ballincollig), R O'Sullivan (Newcestown); P O'Rourke (Carbery Rangers), H O'Connor (Newmarket), T Cunningham (Kilshannig).

Subs: M O'Connell (St Michael's), M Quirke (Ballinora), F Crowley (St Finbarr's), C Kenneally (Clonakilty), E de Burca (St Michael's), P O'Driscoll (Gabriel Rangers), N Kelly (Newcestown), M McSweeney (Knocknagree), R Corkery (Nemo Rangers).