Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 0.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Kerry camogie joint-captain Sara Murphy won’t be stuck for good advice from ‘hurling mad’ family

Kerry's joint-captain Sara Murphy at the captains' press call in Croke Park ahead of Sunday's Division 2A National League final Expand
Sara Murphy, joint-captain of the Kerry senior camogie team Expand

Close

Kerry's joint-captain Sara Murphy at the captains' press call in Croke Park ahead of Sunday's Division 2A National League final

Kerry's joint-captain Sara Murphy at the captains' press call in Croke Park ahead of Sunday's Division 2A National League final

Sara Murphy, joint-captain of the Kerry senior camogie team

Sara Murphy, joint-captain of the Kerry senior camogie team

/

Kerry's joint-captain Sara Murphy at the captains' press call in Croke Park ahead of Sunday's Division 2A National League final

kerryman

Jimmy Darcy

Sara Murphy is no stranger to the big days with the camán and sliotar, and before the Kerry team joint-captain leads her team mates out onto Croke Park on Sunday, she won’t have far to go for big game advice.

Sara is following in the footsteps of her brother Bryan, who was a long-term Kerry stalwart, and her brother Evan, who was one of the leading lights last weekend as Kerry beat Down in the first round of the Joe McDonagh Cup.

Privacy