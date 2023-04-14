Kerry camogie joint-captain Sara Murphy won’t be stuck for good advice from ‘hurling mad’ family

Sara Murphy is no stranger to the big days with the camán and sliotar, and before the Kerry team joint-captain leads her team mates out onto Croke Park on Sunday, she won’t have far to go for big game advice.

Sara is following in the footsteps of her brother Bryan, who was a long-term Kerry stalwart, and her brother Evan, who was one of the leading lights last weekend as Kerry beat Down in the first round of the Joe McDonagh Cup.

“We are a bit of a hurling mad family,” she says with a laugh.

“All five of us, Mam and Dad as well. We’d always have been discussing hurling when we weren’t playing it. Even now, even though Bryan is based in Cork now, we have a Whatsapp group where we discuss the various games. Not necessarily our own games, but games that are on over the weekend, The Sunday Game, that kind of thing.

“If I ever need advice I go to Bryan and Evan. They are never too far away and they are able to steer me in the right direction. When we got to Croke Park for the first time (Kerry lost the 2018 All Ireland Junior Final to Dublin) I had a discussion with Bryan about Croke Park, just how it worked and the layout of the dressing rooms, the warm-up area, that kind of thing. In general, the two of them have good experience and they are always able to talk. When I ask them what they thought of a game I played in, they are always honest – that can be good or bad!”

Murphy is joint captain with Clodagh Walsh. With some players that can feel like a burden, but she wears her leadership role with the same graceful ease with which she plays the game.

“To be honest, I haven’t thought too much about the captaincy. It’s a dream come true in many ways. We have a great set-up and it’s an honour to represent the girls, and I know that Clodagh feels the same way. It could have been any of them that were captain.

“Look, once we all put the right foot forward on the pitch and perform, that’s the main thing, myself and Clodagh won’t be worrying too much about the speech or anything like that. I’d be a fairly calm person coming up to games. In one way I’d be very superstitious, in that I’d have my bag packed a day or two beforehand, all my bits put away and ready, and once I have that done, I’m kind of calm, more excited than anything else.”

Sunday’s final will be the culmination and reward for over two months of hard work, done under the watch of new manager Pat Ryan. It mightn’t seem like the Kerry squad has been training that long, but Murphy feels it has been quality training over quantity.

“Coming into things this year, we might have started a little bit later than usual. We met for the first time this year on January 28 in The Rose Hotel. I suppose a lot of other inter-county teams would have their pre-season done by then, so coming into it we knew we were going to have to work hard at it and run at our training programme as fast as we could. We were kind of fresh.

“Pat knew that there were a lot of Clanmaurice players on the team and we had a long enough year last year, so the later start meant that we were coming in fresh. We drew our first game against Westmeath, and I suppose maybe if we had trained earlier we could have won that one, but long term I think it worked out better for us. We have slowly built up the intensity, and so far it’s gone well.

“We were delighted at the plan of approach, and even though Pat and his management team were new to us, they were very easy to work with straight away. They were very clear with us, they laid out their plans, so we knew exactly what to expect. They are all very approachable. So far so good this year, the whole panel is working really hard. You can’t really ask for more out of your league campaign than getting to the league final.”

A lot of hard work has been put in at developing younger players, with a number of minors stepping up in recent years to join a seasoned panel of veterans, and Murphy agrees that that has proved hugely beneficial for the team.

“Yeah, a number of new girls joined us in January and it’s great. I suppose it keeps the older girls on their toes. It keeps training fresh to have new faces around the camp, and in fairness to the younger girls, we have all meshed together fairly quickly. We are all getting on really well. Even in training, there’s no cliques and no separation, we are all in there together. Speaking as one of the more experienced players at this stage, we are delighted to have the girls coming in. It injects a new pace into training,” she saying, agreeing with the assertion that the success of this Kerry team is feeding into the growth of the game around the county.

“We would be aware of it, I suppose, and it’s great. You’d see girls watching our games and they would come up to you afterwards and ask for your pictures and maybe sign their hurley,

and that’s massive.

“When I was younger, I’d be going to Croke Park to watch camogie finals, and never once did it enter my mind that Kerry would be playing in a final up there. This will actually be my third time up there in five or six years. We have gone past what we expected back then, and I suppose the more girls that see us on the big stage, the more girls will stick at it and keep going. A lot of girls give up when they are about sixteen with distractions and all that, but I think the more we keep going, the more girls will stick with it a bit longer.”

On the game itself, Sara will focus just as she does for any game.

“Meath are a very good side, we all know that. We played them up in Meath in round two and we were under a small bit of pressure at half-time. We kind of put our heads down and worked hard in the second half and got on top but Meath have very good players, some dangerous forwards that we will have to keep an eye on. You don’t know what way it’s going to go. They will work very hard. It could well come down to who wants it more on the day. Fingers crossed!

“Discipline will be important, they have very good free-takers. I think after that game we kind of calmed down a bit in terms of conceding frees like that. There are lessons to be learned in games, especially in the league. We are learning as we go along. Hopefully experience will stand to us on the day and we will have calm heads.”