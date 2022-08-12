Kerry boxer Kevin Cronin changes management team ahead of Manchester bout

The Kingdom Warrior, Milltown boxer Kevin Cronin, has moved management team after seeing five fights fall through in the space of twelve months Photo by Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus

The Kingdom Warrior, Milltown boxer Kevin Cronin, has changed his management team after suffering disappointment after disappointment with five fights falling through over the last twelve months.

Remarkably it’s now been over a year since the Tralee-based firefighter has taken to the ring for a competitive bout, when he faced off against Bulgarian Daniel Borisov in Spain last July (a fight the Kerry man won).

The litany of set-backs forced Cronin to rethink his situation and was left with the conclusion that a change of management – he had been signed with Boxing Ireland – would be best for his career development.

“I mean with my last team it couldn't have always been somebody else’s fault and not our own,” he told The Kerryman on Friday morning.

“I’ve left Boxing Ireland and I’ve signed a new contract with CM Sports Agency in England. Basically they’ve just got me loads of dates. They got me a fight already and the only reason that fight didn't happen is my own fault as I injured my shoulder. The first fight ever I had to pull out of myself!"

Discussions have been on-going for the last number of months about the switch to the England-based management group with Cronin signing on the dotted line only in the last two weeks much to the relief of the super-middleweight fighter.

“Yeah relieved,” he confirmed.

"Relief to be back on track, not even to be back on track just to get fit and going. I think it kind of speaks for itself he’s [his new manager] got three dates for me to the end of the year. One of which will be pulled if I win in Manchester and I accept a title fight [in Dublin].

"It’s actions speaking louder than words, you know? It’s a big relief to be honest.”

Cronin was keen to stress that while he had changed his management arrangements, he was more than satisfied with his coaching structure. He works with Jonathan Lewins in his gym in Dublin.

“I’m still with my same coach, I wouldn't change that,” he revealed.

"Things are going too well with the coach. It's no fault of mine or his that fights feel through. We’ve just kept training. Still with the same coach up and down to Dublin.”

Cronin, now under new management, will be back in the ring next month against an as of yet unnamed opponent.

The fight will take place at the JB Bell Stadium in Manchester on September 24 where Cronin is due to box at light-heavyweight.

“It’s a six-rounder now in England and we’ll be fighting then in November in either Dublin or Waterford,” he explained.

"We’ve an offer for both of them. It’s the same offer, the same fight. To be honest it’s probably going to be Dublin, because it’s against another Irish fella from Dublin.

"I’m the B-side of the fight so they have preference for home venue, so it’s probably going to be in a Dublin show. That would be a title, as long as I win in Manchester. It’s for a Celtic title all going well.

“For Manchester I’m going light-heavyweight. I’m still going for super-middleweight [in general], but when we got the phone call about the fight in November they said get your fight now in Manchester.

"It was offered to me at light-heavy, but to be honest with you after the time out and a title fight on the line I wasn’t going to refuse.”

Preparations for the fight look set to kick it up a gear this week, but the Milltown man is confident he can get fighting fit for the Manchester show despite his long absence from competitive action.

“I’m just back from injury,” he said.

"I haven’t even gone sparring yet, we’re training really hard and I’m back sparring on Monday. That’ll give me six weeks [to the fight], which is more than enough time. I’m confident in my boxing anyway.

"Once I get a bit of sparring with all the training I’ve done over the last year and-a-half if I wasn't confident something would be wrong.”