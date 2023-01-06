Kerry boss Stephen Molumphy pleased by ‘great run out’ against Cork

It was, he felt, just what his team needed. A good work out by a proper side to test the limits of the squad. To show them the level to which they aspire.

Even after a thirteen-point defeat there was plenty to be encouraged by too. After all the green and gold shot 2-17 against the side which had been in the All Ireland final the year before last, no bad going that.

“We were a small bit disappointed in that we started off well for the first six or seven minutes, I thought we could have done a lot better,” the Déise man explained.

"We have a few little things to work on. We started well, but we just went away from what we were planning to do, but Cork the standard obviously is very high. Any little mistakes… we made eight mistakes in the first half, turnovers, and they were all eight points straight away.

"Actually one was a goal. So that was 1-7 we conceded from us making mistakes, silly little things, but the effort was good.

"It was nice to finish off with ten subs at the end coming on and they contributed, made a difference coming in, so it was good to see that in terms on competition for places the next couple of games.

"These are the games you want. With the first ten minutes you could say we were there or thereabouts. We were a small bit disappointed we lost our way. I think we’re better than that, especially with the work we’re putting in.

"We look forward now to putting it right and it’s a nice way to come in. They’ll learn the most out of games like that.”

The Rebels were very impressive at times, hunting in packs, putting a serious press on the Kingdom as they sought to bring the ball from defence. Nevertheless the way Kerry were able to hang on in there in the second half is encouraging.

“They’re [Cork] a completive bunch,” the army officer stressed.

"What did Pat Ryan say recently? They want to win an All Ireland this year. Anything else is a failure. When you see where they’re going, their aim, they didn't slacken off in the second half the boys coming on wanted it just as much.

"They had a few guys who played in All Ireland semi-finals and finals on the field and that’s the talent you want to be up against.”

Despite all that pressure Kerry didn’t wilt, indeed they looked pretty sharp and fit even in the last ten minutes of the game. Fitness won’t be – just as it hasn’t been – an issue for this side.

"It's a thing our S&C coach, Alan Duggan, will always push,” Molumphy said.

"Even the guys who stayed on were matching them, which is good. You need to, but you need to be in front of the man as well. The first step or two is the most important to get out in front. A good sign, but a lot more to come.”

What was notable was how much stronger the panel looked this year compared to twelve months ago. Some of that was down to club-tied players being available, more of it though was down to a broadening of the panel with guys like Keith Carmody and Dan Goggin reporting for duty.

“You’re right the panel is definitely far stronger this year,” Molumphy agreed.

"Even the extended panel this year is very strong. The panel will be very strong. There’s a couple of guys to come back from injury in a couple of weeks. Our 26 should be, compared to last year, far, far stronger.

"That’s what you want. We had a lot of difficulty last year picking it, picking it this year should be harder than ever.”

Next up for Molumphy’s charges is a clash on Tuesday, January 17 against Limerick in Mick Neville Park in Rathkeale. The panel shouldn't be too dissimilar to what we saw against the Rebels the manager suggests.

“We’ll have one or two to come back, maybe Eoin Ross, we’ll see, but it’s a bit of time [to the Limerick match],” he noted.

"We’ll see the damage from tonight. Maybe one or two players, we’ve one or two to come back in, but we’ve a lot of boys to pick from now, which makes the 26 man panel the most competitive I’ve had since I came here.”