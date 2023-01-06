Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 8.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Kerry boss Stephen Molumphy pleased by ‘great run out’ against Cork

The Kingdom’s manager was disappointed by certain aspects of the defeat to Cork on Thursday, but saw plenty to be encouraged by nevertheless

Kerry manager Stephen Molumphy during the Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League Group 2 match between Kerry and Cork at Austin Stack Park Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Kerry manager Stephen Molumphy during the Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League Group 2 match between Kerry and Cork at Austin Stack Park Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Kerry manager Stephen Molumphy during the Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League Group 2 match between Kerry and Cork at Austin Stack Park Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Kerry manager Stephen Molumphy during the Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League Group 2 match between Kerry and Cork at Austin Stack Park Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

kerryman

Damian Stack

It was, he felt, just what his team needed. A good work out by a proper side to test the limits of the squad. To show them the level to which they aspire.

Even after a thirteen-point defeat there was plenty to be encouraged by too. After all the green and gold shot 2-17 against the side which had been in the All Ireland final the year before last, no bad going that.

Privacy