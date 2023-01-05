Kerry boss Stephen Molumphy names strong side to face Cork in Munster League

Lixnaw's Shane Conway has been named on the half-forward line for the Kerry team to face Cork in Austin Stack Park on Thursday evening Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Kerry boss Stephen Molumphy has selected a very strong side to face Cork in this evening’s [Thursday] Munster Hurling League clash in Austin Stack Park (throw-in 7pm).

The Waterford native has kept experimentation to a minimum with Pat Ryan’s new-look Rebels coming to town. Ballyduff’s Kyle O’Connor is the sole player to make the step up to the seniors for the first time. O’Connor – who featured for the Kerry Under 20s last season in their impressive performance against Tipperary – lines out at wing-back.

Crotta O’Neills’ Cillian Trant is named at midfield and, while he hasn’t been a regular in the side, was part of the panel last season and was named on the bench for the Joe McDonagh Cup final when the Kingdom lost out to Antrim.

Molumphy’s hand as been strengthened by the return from long-term injury of Causeway man Evan Murphy. Murphy had stepped up to the plate in a major way in 2021, but a cruciate ligament injury ruled him out of consideration for the hurlers in 2022.

Murphy returns to the side at number 4 alongside Mikey Boyle who is named at full-back. The Ballyduff man is well capable of playing in pretty much any position on the pitch, but it would seem more likely that he will slot into more of a sweeper’s role than play as a traditional full-back.

Kilmoyley’s John Brendan O’Halloran returns to the number 1 shirt for the first time since 2021 and edges out the incumbent, Mungret’s Louis Dee, for this opening game of the competition.

Other than that all the familiar names are present – Fionán Mackessy on the half-back line, Michael Leane at midfield, Jordan and Shane Conway on the half-forward line, with Pádraig Boyle leading the line in the full-forward line at number 14.

On the subs bench Keith Carmody and Dan Goggin make a welcome return to the Kerry set-up, while Dr Crokes’ Vincent Doyle is named amongst the replacements for the first time.

Causeway’s Gavin Dooley captains the side from corner-forward.

Kerry team (v Cork)

1 John B O’Halloran (Kilmoyley)

2 Conor O’Keeffe (Lixnaw)

3 Mikey Boyle (Ballyduff)

4 Evan Murphy (Causeway)

5 Kyle O’Connor (Ballyduff)

6 Fionán MacKessy (St Brendans)

7 Seán Weir (Crotta O’Neills)

8 Michael Leane (Ballyheigue)

9 Cillian Trant (Crotta O’Neills)

10 Jordan Conway (Crotta O’Neills)

11 Colin Walsh (Ballyheigue)

12 Shane Conway (Lixnaw)

13 Gavin Dooley (Causeway)

14 Pádraig Boyle (Ballyduff)

15 Daniel Collins (Kilmoyley)

Subs

16 (GK) Louis Dee (Mungret, Limerick)

17 Niall Mulcahy (Mungret, Limerick)

18 Tadhg Brick (Tralee Parnells)

19 Mark Heffernan (Dr Crokes)

20 Morgan Madden (Tralee Parnells)

21 Philip Lucid (Ballyheigue)

22 Keith Carmody (Causeway)

23 Brian Lonergan (Tralee Parnells)

24 Dan Goggin (Causeway)

25 Vincent Doyle (Dr Crokes)

26 Ricky Heffernan (Lixnaw)