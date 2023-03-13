Kerry boss Stephen Molumphy hails ‘awesome’ Shane Conway

It can't have been what he wanted. More than the defeat, there was the disappointing nature of the performance, particularly in the first half to consider.

We suppose the encouraging signs of the second half took some of the sting out of it for the Waterford man. Nevertheless it was as surprisingly upbeat Stephen Molumphy who spoke with the press after the game in Newbridge on Saturday afternoon.

“We wanted to get a win here today, but look this is the league, that’s it,” he said almost philosophically.

“The team that makes the least amount of mistakes [wins]. We made the most mistakes today."

The Kingdom looked, to us, sloppy. Poor handing, disjointed passing that led to some poor turnovers. Molumphy, though, was keen to stress that for all Kerry’s flaws, there were two teams out on the pitch in St Conleth’s Park.

“Credit to Kildare, the pressure they put on,” he said.

"They're really improving. The numbers they have, they’re a powerhouse coming. They’re coming, they’re coming, they're getting stronger and stronger. They’ll push now for a place in Division 1, they’ve full intentions of overcoming Offaly and they’ll be straight in the final.

"I have to give them credit. They’re a big, physical team as well and try run it through the centre and unless you use the width they’re going to stop you.

"Their tackling was excellent, it was physical, but that’s the way you want it. You have to give credit to Kildare they did a great job today.”

Despite his generally upbeat mood, there had to have been something the Déise man was displeased about in the Kerry performance?

“The rucks, winning the rucks, normally that’s a big thing we ordinarily take a lot of strength from, but just today we didn’t win the majority of the rucks and they did. That’s something we want to put right starting on Wednesday night,” he said.

The biggest plus – apart from the fact the Kingdom now have a semi-final berth secured due to Down’s draw with Derry – was obviously the performance of Shane Conway. The Lixnaw man giving his finest performance of the season to date.

“I think he was a step up in the second half there,” Molumphy noted.

"Once he got the ball you could see they were fouling him, even before he got ten yards, because he was gone straight away. That’s going to happen, a player of that standard they’re not going to let build up a head of steam and try put him down.

"He was excellent in the second half and lead from the front. It’s great to see that because he is an awesome player.”

With the semi-final berth now secured a lot of the pressure is taken off the Kingdom for this weekend. Certainly there’s no need to rush players, such as Brandon Barrett and Colin Walsh, back from the treatment room.

“Colin Walsh I’m still not sure about him he must still get a scan, that was delayed,” Molumphy said.

"We’ll reassess Wednesday night. It might not be Down [that Barrett returns], hopefully look if it's not the semi-final it’ll be the championship we’ll see him. We’ll know more later in the week.”

Should Kerry win the semi-final and go to the final of Division 2A they’re likely to be on the road for seven weeks in-a-row with the McDonagh Cup coming just a week after the final. A gruelling schedule, but not one Moulmphy is unduly concerned by.

“I’d take that, I’d happily take it,” he stressed.

"This year we’ve a panel, last year… we’d still take it, but with the panel we have that wouldn’t bother me at all. Westmeath took the long route last year and they won and they got back up.

"It doesn’t bother me, we’ve a panel to account for that. I’ll happily take that situation to be in those for seven weeks.”