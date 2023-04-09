Kerry boss Molumphy says it was ‘the players’ call’ behind decision to drop Boyle and Diggins from squad to face Down

Kerry manager Stephen Molumphy exchanges a handshake with Podge Boyle as he is substituted during the 2022 All-Ireland SHC Preliminary Quarter-final between Kerry and Wexford at Austin Stack Park in Tralee. Photo by Sportsfile

Kerry hurling manager Stephen Molumphy said it was “the players’ call” that Padraig Boyle wasn’t part of the match day squad on Saturday for the Kingdom’s Joe McDonagh Cup game away to Down.

Boyle and Jason Diggins were unexpectedly not included in the travelling squad to Ballycran on Saturday, with a breach of discipline on the part of both players understood to be the reason while Ballyduff’s Boyle and Diggins from Causeway were dropped for the game.

Speaking after Kerry’s 1-26 to 1-14 win against Down, Molumphy said it was a collective decision on the part of the player group that Boyle and Diggins were excluded.

“It was the players’ call, they drive this, they made the call for that,” Molumphy said. “I know of all the times, on the eve of Championship you don’t want it to happen.”

While it is believed there will be a way back for both players to be part of future Joe McDonagh Cup squads – possibly even for the visit of Carlow to Tralee next Sunday – the strong performance against Down and the depth in the panel will be seen as welcome positive for Molumphy and the team.

“It’s great to have the competition for places. If we had come away and we’d lost today, it would have been far worse, but now we’re in a great position,” the Waterford man said.

In a tense game where tempers flared on the sideline and on pitch at times, Molumphy said he was surprised by the winning margin.

“Games against Down, there’s only ever a point or two either way,” Molumphy said.

“The wides for Down really hit them. We had it the last two games, 22 wides in the League semi-final, it was crazy. It makes a huge difference. Even if they put half them over in the first half, there’s nothing in it.

We’ve been on the receiving end of that the last two games. You’re creating teams, your attacking teams, it hurts you."

Despite Fionan Maclkessy’s dominance in the sweeping role for Kerry, Down tore back into the game in the second half and Molumphy didn’t expect any less from the Mourne men.

“In the second half they could have had a couple more goals," Molumphy said. “To be honest, on the way up we said it, Down never go away, no matter what. They’re dogged, and at half-time we were saying that again. That’s my experience against Down, they never go away.”

Carlow are next up for Kerry, in Austin Stack Park next Sunday at 2pm, and they will come full of confidence after their 5-23 to 0-19 win over Kildare on Saturday. In the other game Offaly were 3-19 to 1-22 winners over Laois.