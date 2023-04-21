Kerry boss Jack O’Connor relaxed and ready to rock ahead of Munster title defence

He bound into the room, full of energy.

"Alright, lads,” he said, or words to that effect as he swept through the double door. Cracking a few jokes in that wry way of his. Very much the old-pro at this stage, well versed in the odd little ritual about to play itself out.

Sitting at the top of the room, recording devices laid out on the table in front of him, the Kerry manager held court, fielding questions, relaxed, business-like.

That’s very much been his modus operandi ever since he’s returned to the helm and, having secured Sam Maguire at his first attempt last summer, he’s clearly comfortable in his own skin. Straight, frank and and as open as he can be.

We wouldn’t go as far as to say he enjoys the experience necessarily, but for those asking the questions it’s more informative and beneficial than a lot of these press gatherings then to be with other managers. No shucking and jiving around player availability, just a straight forward accounting.

If the Kerry boss feels under pressure to deliver a second successive Sam Maguire to the Kingdom, there’s no outward manifestation of it getting to him. He’s too many times around the block now to let negative energy catch hold.

Read More

Even after a National League campaign from the Kingdom that could be described as patchy, Jack O'Connor’s demeanour and outlook hasn’t changed since his first press briefing this year back in January.

That Kerry were missed so many players for the league was, let’s be fair, a large part of the reason for the up-and-down campaign. For O’Connor, however, the upside provided by those absences far outweighed any negatives.

“We have got a few lads in this year who are very competitive,” he says.

"That was one of the good things about missing players. We started out the first few league games with only five starters from the All-Ireland. That meant there were 10 lads getting starts that wouldn't normally have got starts or would have been in and out.

"In judging the internal football, it is pretty competitive because those lads that have got game-time and starts will be better and have come on and developed.

"We are hoping now a couple of them will see championship action and come good in the championship. So I would say that if anything our panel is stronger than it was last year.”

Possibly it’s as much to do with the late start as anything else, but it really does feel like O’Connor and co have been tweaking things with the new structure in mind.

A lot of the commentary over the last few weeks has seemed to suggest that counties would be less than enamoured with the provincial championships, and at the very least not see them as a priority. Not so for the Dromid man, however.

“The best way to approach it is to try and win your provincial championship and try and top your group, and that to me is becoming nearly more important than winning a League at this stage. In order of priorities, that is the hierarchy there now,” he maintains.

“That gives you the perfect gap to the games – two weeks. If you don't win your group, you have a preliminary quarter-final the following week, and if you win that then your proper quarter-final is the week after. So that's three weeks in-a-row. That is going to be taxing.”

Overall, though, O’Connor gives the new set-up a fairly fulsome endorsement.

“I think it is great,” he enthuses.

"You have a game, from our point of view anyway, every two weeks from this weekend on. And if it doesn't go right for you, you'll have games week-on-week.

"That is the way players want it. Players want games. The old system where you had to wait four and five weeks for games in the middle of the season, it is very hard to keep teams right when you have that gap.

“If you are in good shape going into this, I think it is a great format. Once you are in good shape and have the work put in, you just want games. Because waiting around, you are not sure then where your form is, you are not sure whether you are supposed to go hard or go moderate or go easy.

"So it is just easier to manage the group when you have a game every two weeks because you have a few days to recover, you start building up again the following weekend for the game the weekend after that. It is a good format.”

Getting into good shape going into the start of championship, that was the priority for Kerry so far this spring. Work hard, then play (football) hard on the training camp in Portugal.

“We had two weeks before we went out and we trained pretty hard for those two weeks. We put in a good shift physically. The camp was more about working on technical stuff and working on the football side,” O’Connor confirms.

“It [warm weather training] allows you the time and the weather where everybody is together and you can slow stuff down. Particularly this winter, this was a bad winter, there was a lot of nights over in Currans where you were running and racing from snowballs.

"It is very hard in that environment to slow things down and talk things through, stop the play, gather lads in, discuss what you have just done. At home here, you are just keeping fellas moving.

"Your priority going out in sessions is keep lads moving, so that they don't perish with the cold, whereas you can slow things down to a great degree in a warmer environment.

"You have lads together, they are getting proper recovery between sessions which means they can train harder the next day or that evening or whatever.

"There are big benefits, and it remains to be seen how much it will have brought us on.”

The first evidence we’ll get of that is this weekend at home to Tipperary in Fitzgerald Stadium. It’s hardly a stand-out fixture and Tipp won’t really pose a sustained challenge, meaning any full accounting of where Kerry are at will likely have to wait for another day.

Still for St Finan’s Bay’s most famous resident it will be a useful exercise, and while supporters and the press can afford to be blasé about the contest, neither he nor his players can indulge in such thinking.

“We'll respect every opposition we play,” he says.

"But the main focus for us is trying to get our own game right because we felt at the end of the League we had a bit of improving to do. We obviously weren't efficient as were last year in the League. We weren't as good, offensively or defensively, we were in last year's league.

"There were obvious reasons for that, we were a bit late coming back. We were missing a good share of players. We have no excuses now at this stage.

"We have had four weeks from the Galway game and that should have been sufficient time for us to get our fitness levels and our football up to a good level. Next week is about trailing that and seeing where exactly we are at.

“We are expecting it to be a pretty defensive game. Tipperary play with a lot of men back. We may need to be patient, particularly early on. But we are looking forward to it. We are looking forward to getting started.”