Kerry boss Jack O’Connor reflects on one of the ‘best wins of all’

Out there amongst the confetti streaming down from on high the Hogan Stand, amongst the men, nay warriors, in green and gold hugging, celebrating, giving praise and thanks for their deliverance, two men found the time for a moment of quiet reflection.

Two men of Iveragh. Two men of Dromid. Each in their own way responsible for the Kingdom’s return to grace at the end of eight years of heartache and occasional torment.

One the manager. The other close to man of the match (in this observer’s view at any rate). It was as if fate brought them together. Who better to get the best out of one Dromid man than another?

Graham O’Sullivan, clearly, had the right stuff. Had it all along. It just took Jack O’Connor, a craftsman, a shaman, a leader of men, to get him to play the most immense game of his career, and on the biggest possible stage.

“I’d a couple of meetings with him there at the start of the year,” the Kerry manager reflected after victory over Galway.

“He wasn’t making the team and we just spoke about what he needed to do to progress and he’s some transformed player, no doubt about it. Very athletic.

"At the start of the year he wasn’t kicking the ball for love nor money, now he’s one of our best kick passers, right and left. Kicked a great score, made at least two to three other scores. Absolute revelation. I’m very proud, being a Dromid man of how that man has developed this year.”

If there’s a theme of this year for O’Connor it’s that. He’s a players’ manager, a players’ man. Helping them reach their ultimate potential, that’s the name of the game. That’s what helped him deliver Sam Maguire for the fourth time in his storied career.

“It isn’t about myself. It’s about that group of lads,” he said in response to a good-natured question suggesting this victory was the reason he came back to the hottest seat in all of Irish sport.

“We’ve been trying to put them together since 2014. I finished up with the Kerry seniors in 2012 and we knew that a new group needed to come, because the great team from ‘04 to ‘09 had come to an end here eleven years ago.

"I suppose Stephen Cluxton put an end to them, but we knew that a new group had to be developed or whatever and that began in 2014. We didn’t think it would take eight years maybe to go the distance with that group.

"I know we won one in 2014, but this is the five in-a-row minors really coming through today. I’m just hoping it’s the start of something good.”

Whatever about being being the start of something, this alone was one hell of an achievement in its own right. Not just the All Ireland title itself, number 38, also because of the manner in which it was achieved. After one hell of a battle against a Galway side who meant business.

“They’re the best [wins] of all,” the Kerry boss confided.

"This was never going to be an easy game. I’m not sure what the odds are or whatever, because I’m not a better man, but we never took Galway lightly. I thought Galway played very, very well.

"Maybe the tag of favouritism, rested heavily on our fellas shoulders particularly in the first half. I thought we were very jiggy and a bit, you know not composed on the ball. I think we had seven wides kicked before Galway registered a wide.

"Galway looked like they were nailing everything down into the Hill 16 end and we were very wasteful down the other end. I thought in general play we were doing okay.

"We were turning Galway over and we were doing very well on the Galway kick-out, but I thought we were just lacking a bit of composure and just needed to be more clinical and that was the message at half-time.”

The Kerry dressing room at half-time would have been a very interesting place to be. Possibly it’s the best fifteen minutes work O’Connor and his backroom team have done all year, turning the game around with a pair of inspired substitutions.

Both Spillane brothers into the fray for the experienced heads of David Moran and Paul Geaney. A big, bold, ballsy move if ever there was one.

"Look on David [Moran], David spent a week after the Dublin game where he had a bit of illness and you know he didn’t train,” O’Connor revealed..

"We felt that he wasn’t going to last the game. I had the same dose myself and it took a good bit out of myself. I was saying if I’d to play a game I wouldn’t be in any great shape, but we just thought that he wouldn’t have the same energy levels that he could have.

"Diarmuid [O’Connor] we thought would give them a bit of bother around the middle of the field with his legs. Paul [Geaney] was playing quite well, but he was just a bit unsettled and snatching at stuff and we just thought Killian would settle things down, but sure look what’ the point in having subs if you don’t put them in.

"We thought Adrian Spillane has been very good for us all the year. Great work-rate, great legs, and Killian was very composed and got two great scores. And won that last free in so that’s three scores coming off him. That’s a good return.”

It was, but it was more than just those two switches which rejuvenated the Kingdom’s challenge. Guys stepped up to the plate in the second half after diffident enough first halves, guys like Graham O’Sullivan and Paudie Clifford.

Had O’Connor a few harsh words to say at half-time, perhaps?

“Yeah possibly, yeah possibly,” he admitted.

"I was quite animated myself at half-time. I felt that we weren’t playing to our potential out there. There were players who had more to give and we’ve always been pretty composed in the dressing room at half-time, but I think today was one were we needed a bit of a jolt and we left out a couple of yahoos alright didn’t we?

“They [Galway] kicked the first point of the second half and their game plan was working for them, but I think our lads just showed an awful lot of mettle in the second half.

"We had the experience of the Dublin game to fall back upon. Dublin came back within two points of us with twenty-five minutes to go and all the momentum and and a wind behind them and that probably stood to us in the last fifteen or twenty minutes that we had that to fall back upon.

“It had to be ground out and we spoke about that on Thursday night that there is many ways to win a game and we feel through all the work we’ve done on the mental side of the game with the lads that we can dig out a game, we can dog it out and as it turned out that was the way.”